Covid-19 cases are rising across the country. The Omicron variant, which spreads more easily than the original virus, is now present in most of the country, with states like New York setting new records for the number of confirmed infections in a single day. As the country prepares for holiday travel and gatherings, health officials are advocating for the use of at-home testing kits.

These at-home tests offer fast results and are more convenient than point-of-care tests. Combined with vaccination and face masks, they can help reduce the chance of viral transmission, according to the CDC.

Whether you'll soon be heading back to school, the office, or getting together with family, we've created a guide on where to find at-home Covid testing kits. In most cases, the kits can be purchased at your local pharmacy or big-box retail stores. However, stock may vary based on your location.

Where to buy at-home Covid-19 tests

Amazon Covid-19 Test Kit: for $39 @ Amazon Amazon Covid-19 Test Kit: for $39 @ Amazon

Amazon offers an FDA-authorized at-home Covid-19 test. You'll get results within 24 hours of your sample arrive at the lab. (A pre-paid next-day shipping label is included with the kit).

On-Go Covid-19 Self Test: for $29 @ Walmart On-Go Covid-19 Self Test: for $29 @ Walmart

The On-Go Covid-19 self test promises results in as little as 10 minutes. The FDA-authorized test claimed to be 95% accurate and can detect strains such as the Delta variant. The kit includes two tests.

BinaxNow: for $14 @ Walmart BinaxNow: for $14 @ Walmart

Select Walmart locations have stock of the FDA-authorized Abbott BinaxNow rapid self-test. The test offers results within 15 minutes of swabbing your nose and inserting the sample into the test card. It can detect multiple strains, including the Delta variant.

iHealth Covid-19 Rapid Test: for $17 @ Amazon iHealth Covid-19 Rapid Test: for $17 @ Amazon

The iHealth Covid-19 Rapid Test includes two tests in each kit. The FDA-authorized test provides results in 15 minutes. The self-administered test claims to be comfortable as it doesn't require a deep nasal swab.

FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: for $9 @ Walgreens FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: for $9 @ Walgreens

As one of the most affordable at-home Covid-19 tests, the FlowFlex is hard to find in stock online. However, select Walgreens locations have it in-stock and available via in-store pickup. The FDA-authorized test offers results in 15 minutes.

How much do at-home Covid-19 tests cost?

Prices for at-home Covid-19 test kits can range from free to more than $100. However, the Biden administration said it's working to make at-home rapid Covid-19 tests as affordable as possible. For those with insurance, the U.S. government will require private health insurers to reimburse customers for the cost of over-the-counter Covid-19 tests. The reimbursements will kick in starting January 2022, according to Reuters.

Additionally, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger will sell at-home tests at-cost for the next few months. Community heath centers and food banks across the country are also expected to receive at-home tests, which they'll distribute for free to communities in need.

It's also worth noting that some states — such as Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Jersey — are partnering with select laboratories to offer their own free at-home Covid tests. New Jersey, for instance, is teaming up with Vault Medical Services to offer free at-home Covid tests for NJ residents. The tests will arrive at your home with free expedited shipping and you'll be able to get your results in as fast as 48 hours.

How do at-home Covid-19 tests work?

Most at-home Covid-19 tests require the collection of a nasal specimen or saliva specimen. While many tests can offer results in minutes, others may require that you mail back your specimen to a laboratory. (The FDA has a list of at-home tests it authorized for emergency use).

While it's a good idea to have tests stored at home should you need them, it's also important to remember some tests expire. The CDC has a hub where it offers tips on how to perform a self-test, collect a specimen, and what to do if your test is positive.