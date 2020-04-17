Clorox Wipes are recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help combat COVID-19. As a result, finding where to buy Clorox Wipes has become near impossible.

To help with your search, we're rounding up all stores that have online stock of Clorox Wipes. Because they're so hard to find, we're also listing stores that sell other Clorox cleaners and Clorox cleaning tools. (Make sure to also check out our guide on where to buy latex gloves).

Keep in mind that inventory is moving rapidly and certain stores may implement buying limitations. As a result, only buy what you need for the short term. Nevertheless, here are stores where to buy Clorox Wipes and other Clorox cleaners. Plus, make sure to check out our guides on where to buy face masks and where to buy hand soap.

Where to buy Clorox Wipes

Clorox Concentrated Bleach: $5 @ Office Depot

Office Depot currently has stock of this 121-ounce bottle of Clorox Regular Liquid Concentrated Bleach. It can be mixed with water and kills 99.9% of norovirus, MRSA, and e.coli. View Deal

Clorox Stain and Odor Remover: $5 @ Petco

Petco currently has stock of the Clorox Stain and Odor Remover 32-ounce bottle. It's safe to use around pets and it can be used on carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, and more. View Deal

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner With Bleach: $4 @ Office Depot

This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach can be used to eliminate toilet bowl stains, bacteria, and odors.View Deal

Clorox ToiletWand Kit: $13 @ Newegg

The Clorox ToiletWand Kit help clean, sanitize, and disinfect your toilet. After each use, just click a new refill head onto the tip of the wand. This kit includes the wand and 6 disposable heads. View Deal

Clorox Bleach Toilet Cleaner 12-Pack: $31 @ Newegg

Newegg has this 12-pack of Clorox Bleach Toilet Bowl Cleaner. Each bottle holds 24 ounces. This is one of the Clorox cleaners specifically recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fight against SARS-CoV-2. If it sells out, Office Depot has stock for $38.View Deal

Clorox Disinfecting ToiletWand Refills: $7 @ Office Depot

This Clorox ToiletWand pack includes 6 refills. Each disposable head contains preloaded foaming Clorox cleaner with real scrubbing power to clean and disinfect toilets. View Deal

Clorox Pine Sol All-Purpose Cleaner: $10 @ Office Depot

This 1.1-gallon bottle of Clorox Pine Sol All-Purpose Cleaner can be used to clean and disinfect floors and surfaces. View Deal

Clorox Scentiva Wet Mop Cloths: $8 @ Office Depot

These mopping pads work with most Swiffer Sweepers and other mopping tools. They can be used to clean a range of flooring like finished wood, laminate, vinyl, linoleum, and quartz. View Deal

Clorox Scrub Brush: $3 @ Target

The Clorox Scrub Brush is a multipurpose brush that can be used to clean a variety of surfaces including countertops and tile flooring. View Deal

Clorox 409 Disinfectant 12-Pack: $53 @ Office Depot

This 12-pack of Clorox 409 Disinfectant is ideal for splitting with a neighbor. Each bottle comes out to roughly $4.49. View Deal

Clorox Commercial Urine Remover: $7 @ Staples

This 32-ounce bottle of Clorox Urine Remover can be used to tackle odors and stains on porous and soft surfaces. It specifically removes the lingering smell cat urine and dog urine, but can also be used on fibers and soft surfaces such as carpet, upholstery, mattresses and bed linens.View Deal

Clorox Fraganzia Multi-Puprose Cleaner: $2 @ Sears

This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Fraganzia Cleaner can be used to disinfect various surfaces. It's not available for shipping, but it can be purchased online and picked up in-store. View Deal

Clorox Pet Stain & Odor Remover Refill: $19 @ Petco

This 1-gallon refill is designed to clean up after pet messes. It's safe to use around pets, yet it's tough on stains and odors. View Deal

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner w/ Bleach: $2 @ Staples

This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner is in stock at Staples. However, the store warns that deliveries may take longer than expected due to high demand. View Deal

Clorox Scrubtastic Surface Scrubber: $39 @ Home Depot

The Clorox Scrubtastic Multi-Purpose Scrubber has an expandable handle for cleaning ceilings and walls. It includes three interchangeable scrubbers. If Home Depot sells out, Target offers it for the same price.View Deal

Clorox Carpet Cleaner Aerosol: $4 @ Petco

Petco has the Clorox Carpet Cleaner Aerosol on sale for $4.99. The carpet cleaner is mean to remove pet stains, odors, and dirt. View Deal

Clorox Anywhere Hard Surface Sanitizing Spray: $7 @ Staples

This 32-ounce bottle of sanitizing spray can be used in lieu of wipes to clean a variety of surfaces including patio furniture, grills, grocery carts, food prep surfaces, and more. View Deal

In addition to Clorox Wipes, the EPA also recommends Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach, Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner, Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach, and Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfecting Foam Cleaner. You can browse the full list of EPA-recommended cleaners to see what other products can be used to combat COVID-19.