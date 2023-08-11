Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

A new Premier League season always sparks new hope, but that's especially true of the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream. The Blades are in a state of flux despite winning promotion last season, while the Eagles are adjusting to life without a couple of regulars. This game won't be televised in then UK — but you can watch Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace from anywhere with a VPN .

Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place on Saturday (Aug. 12).

► Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Aug. 13)

For all the Bramall Lane elation that greeted promotion back into the Premier League last May, Sheffield Utd's summer has been pretty testing. Along with the players released – including highly regarded club staples Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens and Jack O'Connell – the Blades also lost creative hub Iliman Ndiaye and midfield engine Sander Berge, with loanees James McAtee and Tommy Doyle returning to Man City. With the club up for sale and under transfer embargo for the first six months of 2023, manager Paul Heckingbottom has performed miracles with a second-place finish last term. The coach will again trust to youth, while hoping that the experienced Ollie Norwood, Oli McBurnie and John Egan pick up the slack.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, is finally adjusting to life without Wilfried Zaha. The homegrown hero joined Galatasaray but, for now at least, Zaha's replacements are already firing at Selhurst Park. Ebere Eze and Michael Olise both shone last season, especially after Roy Hodgson returned midway through the campaign to steer the Eagles to an 11th-placed finish. Both are flying wingers with superb skill in one-on-one situations. In Joachim Andersen and captain Marc Guehi, Hodgson can also count on one of the top flight's most consistent center-back pairings. Summer signing Matheus França from Flamengo adds creativity but Palace still lack a reliable goal-scorer.

The Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream is a good early test for two teams who will want to start the season on the front foot. Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams .

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there is no Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K. This match is not being broadcast live in the country.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, ;ive Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.