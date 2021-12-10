UFC 269 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Poirier online, start time

The UFC 269 live stream is bringing us a winter wonderland of lightweight action in the main event. Now that challenger Dustin Poirier (154.5 pounds) and UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (155 pounds) have weighed in, everything is official and you just need to figure out how you're watching.

UFC 269 time and date Date and Time: The UFC 269 main card is Saturday (Nov. 11) at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT.

UFC 269 main event time: Oliveira and Poirier ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office

Such is what Poirier should expect after beating Conor McGregor in back to back pro fights — something nobody else has ever done.

With that momentum, you might consider Poirier to be the favorite — and you'd be right. But he's not a giant favorite, only at -170 (wager $170 to win $100). Oliveira is at +138 (bet $100 to win $138).

As for how Poirier could win? Most of his recent wins were via TKO, and he's got five submissions in his record. Either way, we hope to avoid a repeat of his win over McGregor at UFC 264, where McGregor suffered a broken leg.

But Oliveira comes in with his own momentum, having won nine straight fights. That includes taking home the vacated championship by defeating Michael Chandler via round 2 TKO in May at UFC 262.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 269 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

How to live stream UFC 269 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 269 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN2 and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 269 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPNEWS and ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus for UFC 269 You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 269. While UFC 269 live streams cost $69.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 269 at a discounted rate via the $89.98 annual plan + UFC 269 offer.

Sling TV Sling TV: ESPN2 is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 269 in the UK

UFC 269 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Oliveira vs Poirier start at approximately 5 a.m. GMT if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 269 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 269's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 269 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Middleweight: André Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Women's Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley Women's Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN2

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus):