The Last of Us episode 4 release date and time: How to watch on HBO Max

So, are you ready to watch The Last of Us episode 4 online? After the amazing brilliance of The Last of Us episode 3, we're all in on HBO's adaptation of the popular video game.

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 4 release date, time U.S. date and time: The Last of Us episode 4 broadcasts on Sunday (Feb. 5) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (Feb. 6) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Now that we've all wiped the tears out of our eyes from Bill and Frank's emotional adventure, we get a bit of a road trip episode. Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) are finally possibly bonding, especially if the show matches the source material. That's not a given, but it's also a big "why not?" situation.

That said, the two appear to run into a lot of trouble in a city, as they learn you shouldn't trust strangers. The new episode also introduces a new character: Kathleen, played by the fantastic Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

Kathleen is described by HBO as "the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement," and if Joel and Ellie run afoul of her, we bet Ellie will need to remember the rules about hiding her immunity to infections.

That said, you might want to check out this trailer for The Last of Us episode 4. (HBO's already confirmed The Last of Us season 2, by the way). Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 4, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 4 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch The Last of Us episode 4 online in the U.S..

This is HBO's new Sunday night show, and airs weekly at 9 p.m. ET, the same time it pops up on HBO Max (try refreshing the page by opening the 'Series' tab, if you need to). This fourth episode, which debuts on February 5th, runs 50 minutes.

The full schedule is below.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 4 online in the UK

The Last of Us episode 4 will air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K., where it debuts at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday, February 6th.

How to watch The Last of Us online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) will be the home of The Last of Us in Canada. Episode 4 arrives on Sunday (Feb. 5) at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 4 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us online in Australia. It debuts on February 6th.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 2 — Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 3 — Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 4 — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 5 — Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 6 — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 7 — Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 8 — Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 9 — Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.