The Last of Us episode 7 release date and time: How to watch online on HBO Max

When we watch The Last of Us episode 7 online on Sunday night, we finally get to learn more about what Marlene was talking about in the first episode.

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 7 release date, time U.S. date and time: The Last of Us episode 7 drops today (Sunday, Feb. 26) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (Feb. 27) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The Last of Us AU release date: Monday (Feb. 27) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

If you remember, Marlene provoked a very strong reaction out of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) when mentioning Riley (Storm Reid), and gamers who played The Last of Us' Left Behind DLC probably also had a strong reaction. And we'll finally get to meet Riley in The Last of Us episode 7, when we rewind the clock back to weeks before Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie met.

As seen in the preview below, Ellie was even more miserable back before she went on this mission. That said, you may prefer to go into the episode without watching the trailer — that's your call. But as I detailed in Tom's Guide's The Last of Us episode 6 recap and review, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) ended the last episode after having barely survived a run-in with thugs that left Joel wounded.

From what Marlene had told us about Riley, we expect that Bella and Riley's adventure will have all of the complexities of the sides both have taken. At this point, Bella is with FEDRA, and Riley's chosen the Fireflies.

Those unfamiliar with Storm Reid should expect a great performance, as she's demonstrated in Euphoria as Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya's Rue.

To see those details and more, check out the below trailer (HBO's already confirmed The Last of Us season 2, by the way). Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 7, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 7 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch The Last of Us episode 7 online in the U.S..

Back on its regular schedule, The Last of Us episode 7 broadcasts on Sunday (Feb. 26) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET, and streams on HBO Max at the same time.

Scroll down for the full schedule.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 7 online in the UK

The Last of Us episode 7 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday (Feb. 27). The episode also re-airs at the more normal time of 9 p.m. GMT.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 7 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of The Last of Us in Canada, and episode 7 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch The Last of Us episode 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (Feb. 26) on Crave's HBO channel.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 7 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us episode 7 online in Australia. So, on Monday (Feb. 27) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.