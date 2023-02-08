The Last of Us episode 5 release date and time: How to watch on HBO Max

You're gonna want to watch The Last of Us episode 5 online as soon as you can. And the good news is that it's dropping earlier than usual (on HBO Max that is, not linear HBO), because not even one of the biggest and best new shows of the year wants to compete with the Super Bowl 2023 live streams.

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 5 release date, time U.S. date and time: The Last of Us episode 5 drops on Friday (Feb. 10) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Saturday (Feb. 11) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The Last of Us AU release date: Saturday (Feb. 11) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

This episode — not to spoil anything, though we have seen it — will follow Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) still on the run in Kansas City. At the end of the last episode, they were held up by young Sam (Keivonn Woodard).

In the below trailer, we see Sam's older brother Henry (Lamar Johnson) talking to Henry via sign language. The Last of Us game creator Neil Druckmann told The Washington Post (opens in new tab), "One of the changes that we made for the TV show is we made Sam deaf ... That kind of constraint led to really interesting storytelling decisions that, in some ways, make that sequence more impactful than it is in the game."

Sam and Henry appear to be hiding out from the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), who seems to have her reasons for being kinda evil. Check out our The Last of Us episode 4 recap and review for all the details on that.

That said, you might want to check out the trailer (HBO's already confirmed The Last of Us season 2, by the way). Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 5, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 5 online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch The Last of Us episode 5 online in the U.S..

This is HBO's new Sunday night show, but it's arriving on HBO Max early this week, on Friday (Feb. 10) at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for the full schedule.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 5 online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Last of Us episode 5 is going to air early on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. ET on Saturday (Feb. 11).

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 5 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of The Last of Us in Canada, and episode 5 will air early there, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch The Last of Us episode 5 at 9:05 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 10) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 5 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us episode 5 online in Australia. And it's getting the episode early as well. So, on Saturday (Feb. 11) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 2 — Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 3 — Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 4 — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 5 — Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 6 — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 7 — Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 8 — Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 9 — Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Anna Torv as Tess

Nico Parker as Sarah

Nick Offerman as Bill

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Storm Reid as Riley

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Lamar Johnson as Henry

Keivonn Woodard as Sam

Graham Greene as Marlon

Elaine Miles as Florence

