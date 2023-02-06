The Last of Us episode 4 release date and time: How to watch in Australia today

It's almost time to watch The Last of Us episode 4 online. After the amazing brilliance of The Last of Us episode 3, we're all in on HBO's adaptation of the popular video game.

The Last of Us episode 4: AU release date, time AU date and time: The Last of Us episode 4 airs today (Monday, February 6) at 1PM (AEST) on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

Now that we've all wiped the tears out of our eyes from Bill and Frank's emotional adventure, we get a bit of a road trip episode. Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) are slowly starting to bond, which would put it right on track with the source material.

That said, the two appear to run into a lot of trouble in a city, as they learn you shouldn't trust strangers. The new episode also introduces a new character: Kathleen, played by the fantastic Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

Kathleen is described by HBO as "the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement," and if Joel and Ellie run afoul of her, we bet Ellie will need to remember the rules about hiding her immunity to infections.

That said, you might want to check out this trailer for The Last of Us episode 4. (HBO's already confirmed The Last of Us season 2, by the way). Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 4 in Australia, including how you can watch it for free.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 4 online in Australia

Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) are the two ways to stream The Last of Us episode 4 in Australia.

As expected, The Last of Us has taken the usual spot allotted to HBO's blockbuster shows, with new episodes fast-tracked every Monday until the first season ends on March 13, 2023. Episode 4 of The Last of Us is titled 'Please Hold My Hand' and is expected to run approximately 50 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Stream The Last of Us on Binge (opens in new tab) As Australia's streaming home for HBO content, Binge is the easiest and most affordable way to stream The Last of Us in Australia. Pricing starts at just AU$10 a month for one SD stream, moving up to AU$16 a month for two HD streams and AU$18 a month for four HD streams. On top of being able to stream current HBO hits like House of the Dragon, Succession and The White Lotus, a Binge subscription also gets you access to the vast majority of HBO's celebrated back catalogue, which includes the likes of Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Alternatively, if you haven't signed up to Binge before, you can take advantage of the service's generous 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) period, allowing you check out The Last of Us at no cost to you.

(opens in new tab) Stream The Last of Us on Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) Another way to stream The Last of Us in Australia is via Foxtel Now, a streaming service which aims to provide subscribers with the complete Foxtel experience. That means you also get access to live Foxtel channels, along with the option of additional Sports and Movies packages. That said, Foxtel Now isn't exactly cheap — prices start at AU$25 a month for the mandatory Essentials pack, with extra charges for any additional packs you add on after that. Thankfully, The Last of Us is part of the Essentials pack, so you won't need to pay anything extra in order to watch it. Additionally, those who've never signed up to Foxtel Now before can check service without paying anything, thanks to the service's 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) period.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Monday, Jan. 16 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 2 — Monday, Jan. 23 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 3 — Monday, Jan. 30 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 4 — Monday, Feb. 6 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 5 — Monday, Feb. 13 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 6 — Monday, Feb. 20 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 7 — Monday, Feb. 27 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 8 — Monday, March 5 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 9 — Monday, March 13 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Narcos) as Joel, while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) plays Ellie. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge reprises her role as Marlene after having voiced the character in the video games. Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced the character of Tommy in the games plays Perry in the TV adaptation.