The Last of Us episode 2 release date and time: How to watch on HBO Max

It's almost time to watch The Last of Us episode 2, so get ready — this isn't getting any easier.

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 2 release date, time U.S. date and time: The Last of Us episode 2 airs on Sunday (Jan. 22) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (Jan. 23) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

This is a good as time as any to say basically everyone needs to have carved the 85 minutes out of their schedule to watch the first episode. While it didn't seem to crash HBO Max, The Last of Us is a hit for HBO, topping Euphoria's season 2 debut.

Currently TLOU is following scavengers Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) as they bring a very important (and petulant) teen named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a handoff with a group of rebels from the Fireflies faction. The only problem? The FEDRA troops are on the hunt and the hives of infected are everywhere.

In our spoiler-free The Last of Us review, I highlighted how emotionally impactful the show is, and nobody should expect that to end any time soon (gamers may have an idea of what's up next).

That said, check out this trailer for the rest of The Last of Us season 1 (expect The Last of Us to get a second season), and everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 2, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 2 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch The Last of Us episode 2 online in the U.S..

This is HBO's new Sunday night show, and airs weekly at 9 p.m. ET. The second episode, which debuts on January 22nd, runs 55 minutes, ending at 9:55 p.m. ET.

The full schedule is below.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch The Last of Us online in the UK

The Last of Us will air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K., where it debuts at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday, January 23th.

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) will be the home of The Last of Us in Canada. It arrives on Sunday (Jan. 22) at 9 p.m. ET.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Sling, fubo or BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Last of Us online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us online in Australia. It debuts on January 23rd.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for 1 screen and SD viewing.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 2 — Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 3 — Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 4 — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 5 — Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 6 — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 7 — Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 8 — Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 9 — Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.