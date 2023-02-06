How to watch South Park season 26 online without cable — date, time, channels, free trials and more

It's almost time to watch South Park season 26, and (unfortunately) Kyle is starting off this season with some of the ugliest elements of society. But, this being South Park, there's a very "ripped from the headlines" spirit going on.

South Park season 26 premiere date and time, channel South Park season 26 episode 1 airs on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

> U.S.: Comedy Central via Sling (opens in new tab), Fubo (opens in new tab) or Philo (opens in new tab)

> Canada: MUCH

> Aus: 10play

The official episode description from the below trailer reads "Craig and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle, in the season 26 premiere of South Park, titled "Cupid Ye.'" And, well, in the below teaser, we see Craig asks Kyle if he runs Hollywood. Sigh. We already know what the 'Ye' stands for.

Meanwhile, the other official description, this time from South Park Studios, states "Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it."

We'd try and unpack all of this, but knowing Trey Parker and Matt Stone's love of misdirection, that would be a waste of effort.

We didn't get much from the South Park season 26 preview clip, but it did show off Butters under scientific examination. The stuttering Stotch child appears to be getting probed while his parents and doctor watch.

Here's what you need to watch South Park season 26 online.

How to watch South Park season 26 anywhere on Earth

Just because Comedy Central isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the South Park season 26 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch South Park season 26 for free in the US

U.S. fans can watch South Park season 26 on Comedy Central on Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV (which is available in most cable packages).

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch South Park season 26 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). But if Sling doesn't offer a free trial, and it isn't the cheapest option either.

Philo costs $25 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Fubo.TV costs more but has a 7-day free trial as well.

All three services are available on almost all of the best streaming devices.

Is South Park season 26 on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, South Park season 26 is not streaming on Paramount Plus — the home of the South Park specials.

Previous South Park seasons are on HBO Max.

How to watch South Park season 26 in Canada

Hey, Canada! C'mon you guys: South Park season 26 will be available on the same day as the U.S. airing, an hour later at 9 p.m. ET, via the MUCH network, available on CTV.

If you're a traveler who wants to use the streaming services you already pay for, you can get access with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Can you watch South Park season 26 in the UK?

British South Park fans may have to wait a bit unless they have a TV service with Comedy Central. The series is set to air in the UK on the network on Thursdays at 10 p.m. local time.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch South Park season 26 in Australia

We've got good news and bad news. Down Under, Aussies can watch South Park season 26 on 10play, starting February 24th on 10 Shake.

If you're traveling in Australia but geo-blocked from using your streaming services, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help.