The Last of Us episode 6 release date and time: How to watch on HBO Max

This week, we are back to watching The Last of Us episode 6 online at its regularly scheduled day and time. And this one's a hell of an episode (we've seen it, but this will be spoiler-free).

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 6 release date, time U.S. date and time: The Last of Us episode 6 drops on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (Feb. 20) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The Last of Us AU release date: Monday (Feb. 20) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

As we detailed in our The Last of Us episode 5 recap and review, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) just survived a chaotic stretch. Not only did a Bloater rise, but foes and friends alike fell.

In the episode 6 trailer, the weary travelers seem to finally find a little peace. But after Joel finally reconnects with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the two disagree on what's to be done. Tommy, it seems, isn't happy with the fact that they killed people to stay alive.

This episode also introduces Rutina Wesley's Maria, who leads the survivors in Jackson, who have something of an actual city.

To see those details and more, check out the below trailer (HBO's already confirmed The Last of Us season 2, by the way). Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 6, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 6 online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch The Last of Us episode 6 online in the U.S..

Back on its regular schedule, The Last of Us episode 6 broadcasts Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET, and streams on HBO Max at the same time.

Scroll down for the full schedule.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch The Last of Us episode 6 online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Last of Us episode 6 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday (Feb. 20). The episode also re-airs at the more normal time of 9 p.m. GMT.

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 6 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of The Last of Us in Canada, and episode 6 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch The Last of Us episode 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (Feb. 19) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 6 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us episode 6 online in Australia. So, on Monday (Feb. 20) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 2 — Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 3 — Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 4 — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 5 — Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 6 — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 7 — Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 8 — Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us episode 9 — Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.