The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2019

Black Friday is here, and there's never been a better time to snag a Nintendo Switch or a few extra games and accessories. We're currently seeing some of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of all time, including solid bundles and essential games for record low prices.

Highlights so far include an Amazon bundle that gets you the new Nintendo Switch with a free $25 gift card. Walmart has the Spyro Reignited Trilogy Nintendo Switch bundle on sale for $299, which gets you the latest Switch model and a free game. You can also score a pair of Joy-Cons for $59 right now.

Deals on the new Nintendo Switch Lite are currently, well, a bit light. But this Nintendo Switch Lite Walmart bundle gets you a handy carrying case at no extra charge.

One important tip to keep in mind when shopping for a Switch this holiday season: there are actually two models of the standard Nintendo Switch. The latest 2019 Nintendo Switch (model number HAC-001(-01)) can be identified by its all-red box and offers longer battery life (up to 9 hours vs up to 6.5 hours) than the 2017 launch model. Most Switch models in stores are the newer one, but Nintendo's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle contains the older version.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right now

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch hardware deals

Nintendo Switch (2019): $299 with free $25 gift card

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 at Walmart This bundle gets you the 2017 Nintendo Switch and a free copy of Nintendo's excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just note that you're getting the older model with shorter battery life.

Nintendo Switch Bundle w/ Spyro Reignited Trilogy: for $299 at Walmart

This Nintendo Switch bundle deal gets you the new extended battery Nintendo Switch console and the game Spyro Reignited Trilogy (a $35 value). It's a solid deal because you're getting a free game. Get it now before it sells out.

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle w/ Case: was $210 now $199 at Walmart

This Switch Lite bundle throws in a free Ematic carrying case so your Switch can stay protected on the go. This Walmart exclusive deal saves you $10.

Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $29 on Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59.99 now $54.87 at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $49 This charming re-imagining of Nintendo's Game Boy classic is one of the best Switch games yet, offering classic 2D Zelda action with gorgeous new graphics.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $25 at Amazon

This content-packed fighting game features an epic cinematic story mode, tons of offline and online options and a huge roster that includes Sub-Zero and Raiden as well as guest stars like The Terminator.

Team Sonic Racing: was $39 now $19 at Amazon

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu: was $60 now $42 at Amazon

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu is the perfect combination of classic Pokémon and the modern mobile action of Pokémon Go. For a limited time, save $18 on this must have Nintendo Switch game.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $27 at Amazon

Capcom Street Fighter 30th: was $39 now $17 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Accessory deals

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R): was $79 now $59

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $63 at Amazon

Poke Ball Plus: Was $49 now $19 at Target This adorable accessory allows you to take your digital Pokemon for a stroll and unlock Mew in Pokemon Let's Go as well as Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Hori D-Pad Controller: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip: was $29.88 now $20.99 at Best Buy

Never miss a moment of gameplay with the Joy-Con charging grip. It lets you combine the left and right Joy-Con into one standard controller so you can keep playing while you charge.

PowerA Wireless Controller: was $49 now $37 at Amazon

SanDisk 64GB MicroSD: was $19 now $16 at Amazon

Insignia Switch Dock Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Anker PowerCore 10,000: was $26 now $23 at Amazon

