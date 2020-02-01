Super Bowl 2020 channel, live stream: Watch around the world (and for free)

In 1 day, Super Bowl 2020 live streams will deliver the Chiefs and 49ers playing the big game of the year TVs, phones and tablets around the world. Yes, sports fans, the climax of the 2019-2020 NFL season is almost here and the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are about to kick off in Super Bowl LIV, from Miami, FL.

Originally, bookies (right after conference finals), pegged this game as a toss-up. KC is still just a -1.5 point favorite, according to Vegas, the barely-there point differential that just screams "there could be a huge X factor we're not thinking of." Check out our guide to the Super Bowl commercials if you're looking for something to watch prior to Sunday.

That slight edge to Kansas City is likely tied to recent performance, as the Chiefs have shown the ability to come from behind and defy adversity. In the AFC championship game, Patrick Mahomes' team quickly found themselves down 10-0 to the Titans before turning things around and winning 35 to 24. The Niners on the other hand, got on top of the Packers, and stayed there — with a final score of 37 to 20.

Picking a winner may be hard (though the CBS Sports Madden sim showed the Niners trouncing the Chiefs), but at least it’s easy to find the right Super Bowl channel to watch on. The game is available on a top broadcast network that’s available with and without a live streaming service.

Super Bowl channel, start time, location Super Bowl LIV begins at around 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 2. That means the 49ers and Chiefs actually play this game at 3:30 p.m. Pacific and 11:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom (where die-hard fans stay up late). The big game takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Super Bowl airs on Fox in the U.S. In the U.K., viewers can watch the game on BBC One, while CTV covers the Super Bowl in Canada.

How to live stream Super Bowl 2020 anywhere you go

You don't need to miss the Niners and Chiefs play Super Bowl 2020 just because you’re traveling outside the country. With a virtual private network, aka VPN, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is more than enough time to consume all the Super Bowl LIV action and replays.View Deal

Live stream Super Bowl 2020 for free

Also, you will be able to watch Super Bowl LIV for free on Fox's own apps. And, yes, that includes the Fox Roku channel — as crisis was averted as the mega-companies settled their dispute.

One thing, though, the Fox apps won't let you watch the Super Bowl in 4K, so you'll need to get one of those antennas or Fubo or a 4K-ready cable/satellite box for that.

How to live stream Super Bowl 2020 without cable or satellite

If you're trying to find the big game in a bigger maze of networks, this is simple: Fox has Super Bowl LIV. That means it's not hard to find a way to see the game, and each has its own perks.

First off, you could use an antenna to directly grab the game from the airwaves. You'll get especially high video quality if you use one of our best TV antenna picks.

Alternatively, multiple live TV steaming services include Fox, and provide more features, including cloud DVR for storing the game Streaming services similarly offer compelling visuals. And in some cases, they're surprisingly affordable. Here's a look at the services you can sign up with to watch Super Bowl 2020:

Sling: Sling Blue starts at $20 for the first month of service ($30 per month for subsequent months) and includes select Fox affiliates. Check here to make sure Sling includes your local Fox network so you can use it to see Super Bowl LIV.

FuboTV: The streaming service built for sports fans costs $55 per month, and includes Fox. You'll want to pick Fubo to watch the Super Bowl in 4K, as neither Sling nor Hulu will offer the game in UHD resolution.

Hulu with Live TV: You get more than just Fox with Hulu's $55 per month live TV streaming option. It's got a cloud-based DVR and Hulu's beloved original shows.

Super Bowl channel in the UK: How to watch for free

BBC One and Sky Sports both carry Super Bowl 2020 for those in the United Kingdom, where they start at 11:30 p.m. GMT. The game will be called by Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

That means Super Bowl LIV can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer, and its apps, as well as the Sky Go app.

Live stream Super Bowl 2020 in Canada

Canadians should remember this from last year's Rams vs Patriots Super Bowl: CTV/TSN is the official Canadian broadcast for Super Bowl 2020 live streams. That means you'll stream it on the go with the CTV Go app.

Admittedly, there is an alternative: you can also grab Super Bowl LIV on DAZN (Da Zone). Not happy with the service? It's got a 30-day money back option if you're dissatisfied.

Super Bowl channel in Australia: How to live stream for free

The free-to-air Channel 7 network is the place for NFL fans down under, who will be watching Super Bowl LIV on Monday morning. Yes, because time zones are tricky, the game starts at 9:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, Feb. 3.

Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: Who's performing?

After years of mediocrity (the less said about Maroon 5, the better), Super Bowl 2020's got a good halftime show. Yes, when the 49ers and Chiefs briefly surrender the Super Bowl 2020 stage, we're getting two tried and true entertainers: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The pair of latin American pop sensations are a great choice to match Super Bowl 2020's host city: Miami, FL. While Jay-Z's decision to partner his Roc Nation brand with the NFL was widely derided because of the league's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, audiences will benefit from this partnership, as this is the first Super Bowl halftime show since the mogul's agency partnered with the NFL to "lead the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment."