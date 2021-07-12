Suns vs Bucks live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 4 online

Suns vs Bucks start time, channel The Suns vs Bucks live stream airs on Wednesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST.

It will air on ABC and ESPN3, the latter is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Bucks live stream has Giannis Antetokounmpo going for another big night while Phoenix’ stars try to regroup for this NBA playoffs live stream after a lackluster Game 3.

There is an old phrase in sports, “You can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him.” It’s been echoed on highlight shows for the past few decades and it certainly applies to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance Sunday night. The two-time MVP scored 41 points for his second straight 40-plus-point game as he led the Bucks to a 120-100 win in Game 3. Now Milwaukee is in position to even this series at two games apiece before returning to Phoenix.

If the Suns are going to host Game 5 with a chance to clinch the series on their home court, they’ll need their stars to find their rhythm again. Devin Booker is coming off his worst game of the playoffs scoring just 10 points in Sunday night’s loss. For Booker, the game marked just the third time in the last two years he scored 10 or fewer points in a game. Chris Paul had a team-high 19 points in the loss.

The Bucks are trying to make their second comeback from being down 0-2 in this postseason. Milwaukee dropped the first two games in their Eastern Conference Semifinal with the Nets, before taking that series in seven games. That task may be tougher this time around as the Suns haven’t lost back-to-back games since their first round series against the Lakers.

The Bucks host the Suns in Game 4 as 4-point favorites. The over/under is 220.5.

Suns vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Bucks airs on ABC and ESPN3, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday (July 14).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Suns vs Bucks live streams in the UK

Now that the NBA playoffs are in the home stretch, Sky Sports has it all. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Suns vs Bucks live stream, which airs at — gulp — 1:45 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need TSN for the Suns vs Bucks live stream, the game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.