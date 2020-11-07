Steelers vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online

Steelers vs Cowboys channel, start time The Steelers vs Cowboys live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 a.m. PT on Sunday, November 8 on CBS.

The Steelers vs Cowboys live stream doesn't offer a lot of hope for Dallas fans. The 7-0 Steelers are the last undefeated team of the season--big scorers going against an opponent that's in shambles.

The 2-6 Cowboys will be opening with their fourth starting quarterback of the season, and they are struggling with a general sense of disorder and poor motivation. Pittsburgh has been far from perfect this season, but it's still beating Dallas handily on key measures, and that's likely to continue during this NFL live stream.

The Steelers are averaging about 30 points per game, vs 23 for Dallas. And the Cowboys are allowing a whopping 33.3 points per matchup, compared to just 20.3 for Pittsburgh. Overall season stats only tell so much of the story, though. The Cowboys performance has been trending down since the loss of starting quarterback Dak Prescott due to a compound ankle fracture and dislocation in week 5. With Prescott out for the season, the team's scoring has cratered under a succession of replacement quarterbacks.

First came Andy Dalton, who scored just one touchdown in two games--blowout losses to the Arizona Cardinals (a tough team) and Washington (not such a hard opponent). Then came Ben DiNucci, who struggled mightily against the Eagles. One try with DiNucci was enough for coach Mike McCarthy. But with Dalton on the Covid/reserve list, McCarthy has to reach even further down, likely to quarterback Cooper Rush as a starter. Given the struggling passing situation, targets like leading wide receiver Amari Cooper just haven't had much to work with. The Cowboys' ground game has been weaker of late, too, despite having a generally good rusher in Ezekiel Elliott.

The Steelers, in contrast, are having a stellar scoring game with Ben Roethlisberger. The QB has an impressive 15 touchdowns to his name already this season. And he has reliable targets such as lead receiver Chase Claypool. The Steelers are also mounting a solid defense--more than enough to hold back a dispirited Dallas.

How to watch Steelers vs Cowboys live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Steelers vs Cowboys live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

View Deal

Steelers vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In America, Steelers vs Cowboys is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 a.m. PT on Sunday, November 8.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Steelers vs Cowboys is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Steelers vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Steelers vs Cowboys live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Steelers vs Cowboys.

Steelers vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, fans of American football across the pond do not get Steelers vs Cowboys on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Steelers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.