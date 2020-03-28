Roku deal offers free 30 days of premium channels — but there's a catch

In an effort to entice more consumers to its platform amid the coronavirus pandemic, Roku has launched its "Home Together" initiative, which includes a month of free content from premium streaming channels such as Showtime and EPIX.

However, in order to receive the free 30 days of premium content, users must first sign up for each respective service using a credit card or other payment method, and remember to cancel before the trial period ends.

Currently, there are 20 services with a 30-day free trial period through Roku, which include Showtime, Epix, Hallmark, Smithsonian, A&E Crime Central, as well as lesser-known channels, such as GaiamTV, Screambox, Grokker, and ZooMoo. (A complete list can be found at Roku.com)

In response to the coronavirus, a number of other streaming channels have either expanded their trial periods, or offered content free or before it would otherwise have been available. For instance, CBS All Access has a 30-day trial period, up from a week, Sling TV has a 14-day free trial"Quarantine Offer," and Plex Live TV is now free for three months.

Regardless of what you think of Roku's Home Together initiative, we consider Roku's products to be among the best streaming devices, for the vast array of content they offer, as well as their intuitive interface and voice control.