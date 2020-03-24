Star Trek: Picard deal gives you CBS All Access free trial for a full month

Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart just announced a better free trial of CBS All Access. Yes, not a moment too soon, you can get a full month of the streaming service, provided you know the code-word Sir Patrick Stewart handed out online.

Personally, I couldn't be more excited to see this, as I haven't gotten the chance to start Picard, and I've heard generally great stuff from those who have.

CBS All Access: free month with code 'GIFT'

That's more than enough time to watch all of Picard, plus get into the latest season of Survivor, and stay connected with live news. The code should work until April 23.View Deal

In our Star Trek: Picard review, we noted how we generally enjoyed the show, and noted that the series premiere was "a strong start to a Star Trek series that focuses more on character than sci-fi."

Stewart made it so with a tweet, wherein he said "It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2." A sentiment I totally understand, as I can't wait to reunite with the Tom's Guide crew, once we're not all working from home anymore.