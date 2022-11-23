Rams vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL week 12 online

The Rams vs Chiefs live stream catches two teams heading in completely opposite directions. Kansas City has won four-straight to improve to (8-2), while the reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams have lost four-straight and dropped to (3-7) on the season. The Rams will look to break their trend as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs try to continue theirs in this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Chiefs channel, start time The Rams vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 27).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

(UNDERSTATEMENT OF THE YEAR WARNING) The Rams are in trouble this season. First it was all-pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp being placed on IR with a high ankle sprain, now it’s their quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol. The 34-yeard-old quarterback left last week’s 27-20 loss to the Saints in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. Bryce Perkins then took over under center and will start if Stafford isn’t ready to go come Sunday.

Los Angeles made all the right moves last season en route to a Super Bowl Championship and are now eyeing a very unfortunate label. The Rams are in danger of becoming the first NFL team in nearly 20 years to finish with a losing record in the year following a Super Bowl victory. The 2003 Buccaneers finished at (7-9) after winning Super Bowl 37.

The Chiefs are again a top team in the NFL. Their (8-2) record is second to only the (9-1) Eagles. Last week they notched their latest win in come-from-behind fashion. K.C. trailed the Chargers 27-23 late in the fourth quarter when they ripped down the field going 75 yards in just 1:15. That drive featured a 16-yard scramble by Patrick Mahomes and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce that proved to be the game winner. It also marked the third touchdown reception on the day for Kelce.

This season Mahomes is the front runner for his second MVP award as he leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, while Kelce leads all TE’s in yards (855) and receptions (69) and leads all receivers with 11 touchdown receptions.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Chiefs as HUGE 14.5-point favorites to beat the breaks off the Rams.

How to watch Rams vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Rams vs Chiefs you can still see the game.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Rams vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Rams vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 27)

Rams vs Chiefs live streams for free

Rams vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Rams vs Chiefs on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs Chiefs live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Rams vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Rams vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

Rams vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Rams vs Chiefs live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

