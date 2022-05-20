Preakness Stakes 2022 live stream: How to watch online, race time, horses and odds

It's almost time to watch the Preakness Stakes 2022 live stream online for free and without cable. The second leg of the Triple Crown will see a field of horses race for glory — but one of them won't be Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. Yes, that means this year, there's no chance of a Triple Crown winner.

Preakness 2022 start time, channel 2022 Preakness Stakes TV coverage begins Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

The 147th Preakness Stakes will take place, as usual, at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course. The race is run over a distance of 9.5 furlongs (1 and 3/16 miles or 1,900 meters).

Normally, the Preakness generates buzz about a possible Triple Crown winner. However, Rich Strike owner Rick Dawson decided to rest his horse, which has revived the debate that the three Triple Crown races should be spaced out more.

Horse racing enthusiasts will have to focus on other storylines, such as Kentucky Derby runner-up and Preakness favorite Epicenter's bid to bounce back from the Churchill Downs loss. Then, there's Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, who could become just the seventh filly to win the Preakness. And after Rich Strike's out-of-nowhere victory, eyes are on longhost Fenwick as a possible upset.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Preakness Stakes 2022 online.

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Preakness Stakes 2022 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch 2022 Preakness Stakes live streams in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch the Preakness Stakes 2022 TV coverage Saturday, May 21 starting at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Approximate post time for the race is 7:01 p.m.

NBC can be accessed for free with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV. They're two of the best streaming services in the market.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Check out the service's rotating selection of deals and free trials for new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package, especially for sports fans. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including NBC, the other broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. You can check out everything Fubo offers with a seven-day free trial.

How to watch Preakness Stakes 2022 live streams in the UK

British horse racing fans can tune into the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. BST. Post time is just past midnight (so you'll have to stay up a bit late).

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Preakness Stakes 2022 live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the Preakness Stakes action on TSN3, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET and the post time at 7:01 p.m.

How to watch Preakness Stakes 2022 live streams in Australia

For racing enthusiasts Down Under, the Preakness Stakes appears to be airing on ESPN if you get it through your cable package.

For other options, look into ExpressVPN to find an available live stream.

Preakness Stakes 2022 horses, odds and post positions

The 147th Preakness Stakes has a field of nine horses. Here are their names, post positions and current odds: