Pixel 4 XL Is Experiencing Bad Slowdowns Already

Android Police’s founder Artem Russakovskii is reporting some really weird slowdowns with his brand new Pixel 4 XL after only two days of usage.

“I have some upsetting news,” Rossakovskii said, “after only two days, the Pixel 4 XL is already showing sings of major lag.” The problems are seriously affecting both app launching and video performance.

As you can see in this tweet, he compares launching Spotify and system settings on a Pixel 4 XL vs the OnePlus 7 Pro. Like he says, the slowdown is embarrassing, with the Pixel trailing the instantaneous OnePlus launches by several seconds.

I have some upsetting news. After only 2 days, the Pixel 4 XL is already showing signs of major lag, in loading apps and settings as well as major frame drops on video (4k30). Never had any such issues on the @oneplus 7 Pro.Here is one such demo: Spotify and system settings. pic.twitter.com/Qz836ykoicOctober 27, 2019

The other performance loser is video capture. Recording at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second, there is serious lag and dropped frames. “No wonder they disabled 4K60,” he points out. He also says that his Pixel 4 XL “could barely handle 1080p without lag.”

Russakovskii — who obviously is an Android expert and fan who says he has reported problems with other phones — claims that the other apps are speedy. Some Pixel fans have attacked him, claiming that it may be a problem with his user data, which he migrated from another phone.

His answer: “I shouldn’t have to disable features or avoid migrating my apps from previous devices when I’m setting up new ones. If I do that means the process is broken and needs to be fixed.” He has a point, The truth is that even Apple suffers from data corruption during migration that introduces problems — and they only have one device line.

The Android Police blogger took a trace and a bug report to send it to a Google engineer and the initial feedback is that the problem with Spotify may not be related to the system user interface lag and the camera: “I’m hearing based on the traces I’ve provided that the settings lag is not related to the Spotify one, thought not 100% yet.”

We haven’t heard of any other lags of this kind, though. The Pixel 4 has recently gotten bad press for not delivering enough that's new and throttling down the 90Hz display refresh to 60Hz when you lower its brightness below 75%. Our evaluation unit hasn’t showed any slowdowns so far.