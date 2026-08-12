I checked out the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL — here’s the one I recommend

Google’s latest hardware drop has officially arrived and, just like last year, consists of a trio of flagship models: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. They all pack upgrades over their predecessors, including a first for the series: a Tensor G6 chip built on a new 2-nanometer manufacturing process.

That’s not all they share, either, because they all come with built-in Pixelsnap magnetic wireless charging, refreshed IP68 dust and water resistance, and a suite of new AI features. Then there’s the matter of their pricing, with each model seeing a $100 price bump — which at this point is inevitable with most gadgets.

I spent solid hands-on time checking out the trio, so I’ll tell you exactly what the base Pixel 11 lacks compared to the Pros. While the Pixel 10 emerged as my recommendation last year, you might be surprised by which one gets my vote this time around.

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Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel 11 Google Pixel 11 Pro Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Price $899 $1,099 $1,299 Display 6.3-inch 1,080 x 2,424 Actua Display (OLED) 6.3-inch 1,280 x 2,856 Super Actua (OLED) 6.8-inch 1,344 x 2,992 Super Actua (OLED) Refresh Rate 60-120Hz 1-120Hz 1-120Hz Chipset Tensor G6 Tensor G6 Tensor G6 RAM 12GB 12GB, 16GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto w/5x optical zoom 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto Front camera 10.5MP (f/2.2) 42MP (f/2.2) 42MP (f/2.2) Battery 4,985 mAh 4,850 mAh 5,115 mAh Charging Speeds 30W wired, 25W wireless 30W wired, 25W wireless 45W wired, 25W wireless Construction Rating IP68 IP68 IP68 Size 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6.4 x 3 x 0.3 inches Weight 6.9 ounces 7.2 ounces 8 ounces Colors Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, Obsidian Canyon, Olive, Fog, Obsidian (matte) Canyon, Olive, Fog, Obsidian (matte)

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Price and availability

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Yes, there’s a $100 price hike across all three models. That brings the starting price of the Pixel 11 to $899, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL go for $1,099 and $1,299, respectively.

While the price increase isn't surprising at this point, the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro do see their base storage upgraded to 256GB. Unfortunately, the Pixel 11 Pro XL doesn’t get the same upgrade boost, remaining at 256GB just as before. Preorders are live now, with all three officially hitting shelves on August 20.

Personally, I’m drawn more to the standard Pixel 11 colors because they’re much bolder and richer compared to the muted colorways of the Pro models. If I had to choose, Hibiscus is easily the standout option on the Pixel 11.

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Design

Image 1 of 3 Google Pixel 11. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

While all three phones sport the same signature look that made the previous lineup distinctive, I wouldn’t say there’s anything too different this time around apart from their colorways. Well, the Pixel 11’s camera cutout actually gets trimmed down by 40% — so when it’s paired with one of the new cases, the entire backside remains perfectly flat. The same can’t be said for the Pros, as their camera compartments still stick out.

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The one big design addition on the Pros is the introduction of the HiLight LED on the back, which acts as a notification system for your contacts. Depending on who calls, you can set custom colors to coordinate with specific callers. It’ll also activate when you initiate Gemini, so you know it’s listening to your voice command.

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It’s certainly a fresh hardware feature that’s great for quick glances when the phone is face down, but I feel it’s a bit gimmicky. At the same time, it doesn’t yet work with things outside of phone calls — like new text message notifications. I’m still a bit confused about why it’s here, especially when it doesn’t feel fully integrated into the experience.

Image 1 of 6 Google Pixel 11 Pro. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

Despite this, I’ll admit that all three devices feel superb in the hand. The Pixel 11 opts for a polished glass back matched with a satin aluminum frame, while the Pros have a matte glass back paired with a polished frame. However, the Obsidian colorway on the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL features a matte frame. Not only do they look premium, but they’re also plenty durable thanks to their drop resistance and IP68 ratings for dust and water protection.

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Display

Image 1 of 3 Google Pixel 11. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Taking a look at the specs, there doesn’t appear to be much change to their displays. The Pixel 11 packs the same 6.3-inch Actua display as before and delivers the punchy visuals that make it ideal for watching videos.

Similarly, the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL feature the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch Super Actua displays — which Google rates as its brightest ever at 3,600 nits, besting the previous year’s rating. It was hard to discern much of a difference when I loaded up the same HDR videos on YouTube, but I will admit that they’re gorgeous with their vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and deep, pitch-black contrast.

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Cameras

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Just because the camera specs don’t look like a complete overhaul, you shouldn’t dismiss what Google is offering in its new Pixels. For starters, the Pixel 11 features a larger sensor on its main camera — which reportedly offers a 56% improvement in light sensitivity. This should make a substantial difference in action and low-light situations by capturing more light in the same amount of time. If that’s not enough, the 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom can now shoot even farther with support for up to 30x Super Zoom.

Image 1 of 2 Google Pixel 11 Pro. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL get a new main camera sensor as well, while their 48MP telephoto shooter gets a larger sensor with 32% better light gathering, support for 5x Portrait Mode, and even farther reach with an updated 120x Pro Zoom. I got a demo of the latter with an Android figurine hidden across the room, resulting in a crisp shot that almost looked like I took it up close.

And since they’re powered by the new Tensor G6 chip, it unlocks even more powerful creative tools for serious shooters. Camera Looks are available to get your photo looking distinct right at the point of capture. Unlike standard photos that get processed after you press the shutter, Camera Looks preserve a specific look based on the aesthetic you choose. It sort of reminds me of LUTs (lookup tables) that color grade footage, and it can definitely elevate your photos.

The other intriguing feature powered by the Tensor G6 is Magic Capture. It’s a camera mode that intelligently analyzes frames to pull out high-quality still photos while recording video. It looked pretty impressive during a demo I saw of a pair of ballet dancers, delivering picture-perfect moments with clear facial expressions and great poses.

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Performance

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Powered by the new Google Tensor G6, every device in the Pixel 11 family feels snappy out of the gate. That’s crucial given how previous Tensor silicon has lagged behind competing flagship chips, making this year’s hardware a key proving ground.

Google claims the Tensor G6 boosts web browsing speeds by 25%, app launch times by 15%, and on-device AI execution by an impressive 3.5x. While it's impossible to fully evaluate those benchmarks during my quick preview, all three phones felt exceptionally fast and responsive in hand — including how fast it processed videos with Magic Capture to find those perfect snapshots at full resolution.

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Battery and charging

Image 1 of 3 Google Pixel 11. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Strangely enough, the Pixel 11 is the only model to gain a larger battery than its predecessor — packing a 4,985 mAh capacity. I suspect it’ll yield a noticeable improvement in endurance simply due to that larger capacity combined with its smaller screen and the power efficiency of the Tensor G6.

Conversely, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL actually feature slightly smaller capacities, coming in at 4,850 mAh and 5,115 mAh, respectively. Again, I think the reasoning here is that Google feels confident in the efficiency gains of its new silicon.

Even though the Pixel 11 Pro XL doesn’t gain any charging speed upgrades, its 45W wired and 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging speeds are still solid by today’s standards. I’m happy to report, though, that the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro are now treated to the same 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging speed as their top-tier sibling.

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Software and AI

Shipping with Android 17 right out of the box, Google’s latest hardware puts Gemini Intelligence front and center. Powered by the Tensor G6 chip, on-device AI tasks process up to 3.5 times faster while using significantly less power.

Beyond context-aware cards across your apps and proactive lock screen insights, one standout addition in Android 17 that I found especially superb in action is Rambler — a new Gemini-powered voice input feature in Gboard built for the way people actually speak. Instead of forcing you to speak without any mistakes, Rambler automatically filters out filler words like "um" and "ah," transforming your scattered dictations into clean, concise text on the fly.

Media creation and global communication get a massive boost, too. Android 17 taps into Gemini Omni, Google’s generative model that makes creating and editing video through natural conversation as seamless as editing a photo. I tried this out on an existing video by asking Gemini to swap out the logo of a bear for a chrome-looking pizza slice — and it did exactly that with impressive accuracy.

Meanwhile, Live Translate offers real-time, speech-to-speech translation that automatically dubs foreign-language videos, podcasts, and audio content directly into your preferred language. Google has focused heavily on AI over its last few generations, and this year’s suite convinces me that these are still the best AI phones on the market.

Pixel 11 vs. Pixel 11 Pro vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Outlook

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After getting hands-on time with all three, the Pixel 11 Pro emerges as my top recommendation because it strikes the ultimate sweet spot in Google's lineup. It offers the exact same flagship camera array as the Pixel 11 Pro XL (including 120x Pro Zoom and the upgraded main sensor), the brilliant 3,600-nit display, the ambient HiLight rear LED, and Google's full suite of Gemini AI capabilities.

On top of that, it gains faster 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging and double the starting storage at 256GB — all for $200 less than the XL. For most buyers, the standard Pro easily delivers the best value. Of course, my final verdict could shift once they're put through our rigorous lab testing, but for now, the Pixel 11 Pro leads the pack.

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