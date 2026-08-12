Made by Google 2026 LIVE — Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 5, and all the latest news

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Positively magnetic (Image credit: Future) The Pixel 10 series joined a very exclusive club of phones that feature full magnetic wireless charging. Even a year later, is still mostly comprised of iPhones, Pixels and a few fringe handsets. It's almost certain that the Pixel 11 series will follow that example with more "Pixelsnap" hardware, though we'd like to see Google offer a much-needed boost to the Pixel 11 and 11 Pro. Last year's 10 XL came with full 25W Qi2 wireless charging speeds, whereas its three compatriots were limited to 15W. That's definitely something we'd like to see changed, especially since it means the Pixel 11 series would rival Apple's iPhone 17 for magnetic wireless charging speeds.

Same old, Same Fold (Image credit: Onleaks/Android Headlines) While Samsung and Apple might be mixing up the usual foldable formula, Google seems to be sticking with the same design it's had for the last few years. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold looks almost identical to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, despite the fact other phone makers are adopting wider, passport-shaped designs. Weirdly Google was something of a pioneer in this area. While not as short as the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 8, the original Pixel Fold had a much wider form factor than its successors. Here's hoping Google resurrects that design language for a future foldable, because having used both new Galaxy foldables I can say that the Fold 8 is a lot more comfortable.

What about Pixel Buds? (Image credit: Evan Blass) It's been two years since Google last released a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, but it seems we may have to wait another year for the third generation. Based on information and images from Evan Blass, it seems Google's contribution to the Pixel Buds world this year is another pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2. The buds look identical to the existing Pro model, aside from the fact they're colored in some kind of olive green hue. Presumably these buds will be the same as ones already on sale. Which means no major advances, and any new features that may be announced will likely roll out to all Buds Pro 2.

It's not just about phones (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Made by Google is also when we expect to see the newest Google smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 5. There's a lot we still don't know about this particular device, but the design looks to be basically the same as the Pixel Watch 4. It's also rumored that Google could introduce a Tensor chipset, rather than the typical Qualcomm, though others suggest we'll just get the same chip as last year. However, other reports claim we could see improvements to AM and battery life, at the expense of having to pay a little extra — supposedly around the $30 mark.

Why does Google still make phones? (Image credit: Tom's Guide) You may have looked at the Pixel 11 leaked specs and wondered, "is that all?" Well you're not alone, and the years of weak upgrades has some of here at Tom's Guide wondering why Google still bothers with its own hardware. We asked some analysts their thoughts on this, and the responses w ere rather enlightening. For starters google has been heavily focussed on Android and software prowess, rather than trying to usurp other Android phone makers on the hardware front — effectively trying to resent what Android should be. This also ties into AI, and the sheer number of new features that Pixel phones tend to come with. Plus Pixel phones still sell, despite their weak-looking hardware, coming in fourth in the U.S. sales rankings. With that in mind, if Pixels sell and Google makes money, why give up? You read the full report, with more in-depth details, right here.

What sort of specs can we expect to see? (Image credit: Evan Blass) Considering how poor Google is at keeping secrets, it's no surprise that Pixel 11 series specs have been out there for a while. Here's what we expect to see from all four phones: Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 11 Google Pixel 11 Pro Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price From $899 From $1,099 From $1,299 From $1,899 Display 6.3-inch OLED 6.3-inch OLED 6.8-inch OLED 6.4-inch cover display, 8-inch foldable display Refresh Rate 60-120Hz 1 - 120Hz 1 - 120Hz 2 - 120Hz RAM 12GB 12 / 16GB 12 / 16GB 13 / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Front Camera 10.8MP 42MP 42MP Dual 10MP Rear Camera 48MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 10.8MP telephoto w/5x optical zoom 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto 48MP Main,10.5 MP ultra,10.8 MP Telephoto (5x zoom) Battery 4,840 mAh 4,707 mAh 5,115 mAh 4,658 mAh

Adding to HiLights to the Pixel 11 series (Image credit: Evan Blass) One of the most prominent rumors about the Pixel 11 series is that Google will add a new RGB LED at the back of the phone. Once called Pixel Glow, but more recently reported to be called HiLight, this LED is designed to act as a notification alert of sorts — flashing a specific color depending on what sort of alert has arrived on your phone. Sadly it sounds like this feature will be limited to the Pro models, meaning the standard Pixel 11 could miss out. Which could be a good or bad thing, depending on whether you think HiLight is likely to be a gimmick or something genuinely useful.

The Pixel Tag could finally arrive (Image credit: 9to5Google) We've been hearing rumors about a Google-made Bluetooth tracker for a few years, and this year looks like the year Google will finally announce it. The Pixel Tag appears to be an oval-shaped tracker, similar to Samsung Galaxy Tag but without the key-ring hole. It's also expected to be compatible with Google's Find Hub, just like how AirTags work with Apple's Find My Device system. We don't know much more, including what kind of batteries it has or whether there's a precision tracking feature. But it's one more option for those of you that want one of the best key-finders that works with Android phones.

Some users are getting lucky with early discount codes (Image credit: Evan Blass) If you're a long-time Pixel user, you may find that Google has sent you a pre-order discount code without any kind of prompting. Users on Reddit have reported discounts ranging from $100 to $250, or their equivalent local currency. $150 seems to be the most common, though. It's not clear how Google is choosing people, and I certainly haven't seen any discounts in my inbox, but a lot of users report owning an older Pixel device. We're talking Pixel 7 era, whereas I have a Pixel 10 Pro. Like the codes due to be sent out to the Google Store mailing lists, these codes are tied to users' own personal Google accounts. So don't go out trying to claim codes from people who otherwise wouldn't use them, unless you're willing to let them place the order for you. But it's worth checking your emails and your junk folder to see whether Google has deemed you worthy of a discount.

Save when you pre-order, but only if you hurry (Image credit: Google) Speaking of pre-orders, if you sign up for the Google Store's marketing emails, you will net yourself an exclusive discount code for a Pixel 11-series pre-order. We don't know how much of a discount, only that it will be some amount of money off your final total — which is good. Obviously this means signing up the promotional emails, with Google promising news, offers, personalized mail and other things. But there's nothing to say you can't unsubscribe later, once your exclusive discount has been redeemed. The catch? You have to sign up before 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, which means you only have five hours before this offer expires forever.

When will you be able to pre-order? (Image credit: Google) Since Google is as leaky as a broken colander, the company has started drip-feeding us with official information to hype up the launch of this year's new phones. Part of that included revealing when the phones will actually be available to pre-order, as part of a countdown on the Google Store homepage. Unsurprisingly that countdown ends today, but weirdly it ends well in advance of Made by Google itself. The countdown ends at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, while the event itself it's scheduled until 6 p.m. ET/3p.m. PT. So erm, it looks like Google will let you see what the phones are all about, and let you secure your own, a whole eight hours before the launch event itself. Which is a, erm, interesting decision to say the least.

What are the biggest upgrades we can expect? (Image credit: Evan Blass) Google phones often leak in full long before the launch event, and Pixel 11 series is no exception. For those of you that are hoping to pick up a Google Pixel 11 Pro, just what sort of upgrades can you expect this year? Honestly, it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot going on with the latest generation. The five biggest upgrades appear to be a more powerful Tensor G6, a new MediaTek (rather than Samsung) modem, 256GB of base storage on the non-XL model, 120x AI-assisted zoom and the new HiLight notification LED. That's not a whole lot, especially when Tensor G6 is shaping up to be a lot slower than rival chips. But, depending on which phone you currently have, these upgrades might be worth it for you.