Made by Google 2026 LIVE — Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 5, and all the latest news
All the last-minute rumors and biggest announcements as they happen
Google is expected to make big announcements later today at its Made by Google 2026 event, where we’ll likely get our first glimpse at its flagship lineup. That lineup should consist of the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and more.
It’s clear where Google is focusing its efforts, as Gemini and AI continue to be how the company distinguishes its devices from the competition. That was certainly true at Google I/O 2026 earlier this year, where we saw previews of Gemini Intelligence, Gemini Spark, Gemini Omni, and more.
But Google faces stiff competition following the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 — and with Apple’s event expected next month — these new Pixels can’t afford to come up short. Keep your browser pointed here for live updates, as our reporters will be covering the Made by Google 2026 event as it happens.
How to watch Made by Google 2026
Made by Google 2026 kicks off later today, August 12, with the live event happening in New York City at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. BST. That’s much later in the day than Google's traditional event timing, which certainly adds some intrigue. Regardless, you can catch up with all of the action as it unfolds by watching the live stream on YouTube.
Made by Google 2026: Biggest expected announcements
- Pixel 11: Google’s standard flagship is reportedly getting minor upgrades after last year’s major refresh, backed by the new Tensor G6 chipset. It’s shaping up to pack a similar camera setup as before, with leaked renders showing a thinner camera module, 30-hour battery life, and an upgraded 30x Super Zoom.
- Pixel 11 Pro: The compact Pro model should look similar to last year’s design, but it may feature Google’s new HiLight LED light that glows in different colors for notifications. On top of that, it’s rumored to include an updated Pro Res Zoom that reaches up to 120x, a Tensor G6 chip, a new MediaTek modem, and a base storage upgrade to 256GB.
- Pixel 11 Pro XL: This top-of-the-line flagship carries the same new features as its smaller sibling, including the HiLight LED and 120x Pro Res Zoom. It’s also reportedly getting an even brighter display than before — reaching up to 3,600 nits — which could make it one of the brightest screens on the market.
- Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Google’s next-generation foldable retains its sleek form factor in recent leaked renders. Highlights include a new “Pine” colorway, a redesigned camera island, the HiLight LED, and likely the same triple-camera setup as the other Pro models.
- Pixel Watch 5: Google’s new smartwatch is expected to receive a minor refresh featuring refined health tracking and tighter Gemini AI integration. It should maintain its signature circular aesthetic while bringing modest battery and performance enhancements.
- Pixel Tag: Google’s long-rumored AirTag competitor may finally make its debut to expand the Find My Device network. While leaked images give us a clear look at its design, it remains unconfirmed whether it will feature Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support or a rechargeable battery.
- Pixel Buds Pro 2: A full successor to Google's wireless earbuds is unlikely at this event, though a new green colorway for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 could be announced instead.
- Other Devices: Google could also use the stage to show off more Googlebooks. While Google introduced its own hardware at Google I/O 2026, third-party models from other PC makers were expected to follow — making this event a likely spot for them to appear.
Positively magnetic
The Pixel 10 series joined a very exclusive club of phones that feature full magnetic wireless charging. Even a year later, is still mostly comprised of iPhones, Pixels and a few fringe handsets.
It's almost certain that the Pixel 11 series will follow that example with more "Pixelsnap" hardware, though we'd like to see Google offer a much-needed boost to the Pixel 11 and 11 Pro. Last year's 10 XL came with full 25W Qi2 wireless charging speeds, whereas its three compatriots were limited to 15W.
That's definitely something we'd like to see changed, especially since it means the Pixel 11 series would rival Apple's iPhone 17 for magnetic wireless charging speeds.
Same old, Same Fold
While Samsung and Apple might be mixing up the usual foldable formula, Google seems to be sticking with the same design it's had for the last few years. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold looks almost identical to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, despite the fact other phone makers are adopting wider, passport-shaped designs.
Weirdly Google was something of a pioneer in this area. While not as short as the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 8, the original Pixel Fold had a much wider form factor than its successors.
Here's hoping Google resurrects that design language for a future foldable, because having used both new Galaxy foldables I can say that the Fold 8 is a lot more comfortable.
What about Pixel Buds?
It's been two years since Google last released a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, but it seems we may have to wait another year for the third generation.
Based on information and images from Evan Blass, it seems Google's contribution to the Pixel Buds world this year is another pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2. The buds look identical to the existing Pro model, aside from the fact they're colored in some kind of olive green hue.
Presumably these buds will be the same as ones already on sale. Which means no major advances, and any new features that may be announced will likely roll out to all Buds Pro 2.
It's not just about phones
Made by Google is also when we expect to see the newest Google smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 5. There's a lot we still don't know about this particular device, but the design looks to be basically the same as the Pixel Watch 4.
It's also rumored that Google could introduce a Tensor chipset, rather than the typical Qualcomm, though others suggest we'll just get the same chip as last year. However, other reports claim we could see improvements to AM and battery life, at the expense of having to pay a little extra — supposedly around the $30 mark.
Why does Google still make phones?
You may have looked at the Pixel 11 leaked specs and wondered, "is that all?" Well you're not alone, and the years of weak upgrades has some of here at Tom's Guide wondering why Google still bothers with its own hardware.
We asked some analysts their thoughts on this, and the responses w ere rather enlightening. For starters google has been heavily focussed on Android and software prowess, rather than trying to usurp other Android phone makers on the hardware front — effectively trying to resent what Android should be. This also ties into AI, and the sheer number of new features that Pixel phones tend to come with.
Plus Pixel phones still sell, despite their weak-looking hardware, coming in fourth in the U.S. sales rankings. With that in mind, if Pixels sell and Google makes money, why give up?
You read the full report, with more in-depth details, right here.
What sort of specs can we expect to see?
Considering how poor Google is at keeping secrets, it's no surprise that Pixel 11 series specs have been out there for a while. Here's what we expect to see from all four phones:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
Google Pixel 11
|
Google Pixel 11 Pro
|
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL
|
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold
|
Price
|
From $899
|
From $1,099
|
From $1,299
|
From $1,899
|
Display
|
6.3-inch OLED
|
6.3-inch OLED
|
6.8-inch OLED
|
6.4-inch cover display, 8-inch foldable display
|
Refresh Rate
|
60-120Hz
|
1 - 120Hz
|
1 - 120Hz
|
2 - 120Hz
|
RAM
|
12GB
|
12 / 16GB
|
12 / 16GB
|
13 / 16GB
|
Storage
|
256GB / 512GB
|
256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|
256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|
256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|
Front Camera
|
10.8MP
|
42MP
|
42MP
|
Dual 10MP
|
Rear Camera
|
48MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 10.8MP telephoto w/5x optical zoom
|
50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto
|
50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto
|
48MP Main,10.5 MP ultra,10.8 MP Telephoto (5x zoom)
|
Battery
|
4,840 mAh
|
4,707 mAh
|
5,115 mAh
|
4,658 mAh
Adding to HiLights to the Pixel 11 series
One of the most prominent rumors about the Pixel 11 series is that Google will add a new RGB LED at the back of the phone. Once called Pixel Glow, but more recently reported to be called HiLight, this LED is designed to act as a notification alert of sorts — flashing a specific color depending on what sort of alert has arrived on your phone.
Sadly it sounds like this feature will be limited to the Pro models, meaning the standard Pixel 11 could miss out. Which could be a good or bad thing, depending on whether you think HiLight is likely to be a gimmick or something genuinely useful.
The Pixel Tag could finally arrive
We've been hearing rumors about a Google-made Bluetooth tracker for a few years, and this year looks like the year Google will finally announce it. The Pixel Tag appears to be an oval-shaped tracker, similar to Samsung Galaxy Tag but without the key-ring hole. It's also expected to be compatible with Google's Find Hub, just like how AirTags work with Apple's Find My Device system.
We don't know much more, including what kind of batteries it has or whether there's a precision tracking feature. But it's one more option for those of you that want one of the best key-finders that works with Android phones.
Some users are getting lucky with early discount codes
If you're a long-time Pixel user, you may find that Google has sent you a pre-order discount code without any kind of prompting. Users on Reddit have reported discounts ranging from $100 to $250, or their equivalent local currency. $150 seems to be the most common, though.
It's not clear how Google is choosing people, and I certainly haven't seen any discounts in my inbox, but a lot of users report owning an older Pixel device. We're talking Pixel 7 era, whereas I have a Pixel 10 Pro.
Like the codes due to be sent out to the Google Store mailing lists, these codes are tied to users' own personal Google accounts. So don't go out trying to claim codes from people who otherwise wouldn't use them, unless you're willing to let them place the order for you.
But it's worth checking your emails and your junk folder to see whether Google has deemed you worthy of a discount.
Save when you pre-order, but only if you hurry
Speaking of pre-orders, if you sign up for the Google Store's marketing emails, you will net yourself an exclusive discount code for a Pixel 11-series pre-order. We don't know how much of a discount, only that it will be some amount of money off your final total — which is good.
Obviously this means signing up the promotional emails, with Google promising news, offers, personalized mail and other things. But there's nothing to say you can't unsubscribe later, once your exclusive discount has been redeemed.
The catch? You have to sign up before 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, which means you only have five hours before this offer expires forever.
When will you be able to pre-order?
Since Google is as leaky as a broken colander, the company has started drip-feeding us with official information to hype up the launch of this year's new phones. Part of that included revealing when the phones will actually be available to pre-order, as part of a countdown on the Google Store homepage.
Unsurprisingly that countdown ends today, but weirdly it ends well in advance of Made by Google itself. The countdown ends at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, while the event itself it's scheduled until 6 p.m. ET/3p.m. PT.
So erm, it looks like Google will let you see what the phones are all about, and let you secure your own, a whole eight hours before the launch event itself. Which is a, erm, interesting decision to say the least.
What are the biggest upgrades we can expect?
Google phones often leak in full long before the launch event, and Pixel 11 series is no exception. For those of you that are hoping to pick up a Google Pixel 11 Pro, just what sort of upgrades can you expect this year?
Honestly, it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot going on with the latest generation. The five biggest upgrades appear to be a more powerful Tensor G6, a new MediaTek (rather than Samsung) modem, 256GB of base storage on the non-XL model, 120x AI-assisted zoom and the new HiLight notification LED.
That's not a whole lot, especially when Tensor G6 is shaping up to be a lot slower than rival chips. But, depending on which phone you currently have, these upgrades might be worth it for you.
Tensor G6's benchmarks are not looking good
Google phones have never really been performance powerhouses, but things have gotten a lot worse since the launch of the Tensor series. While there had been some hope that the new Tensor G6, which is made with TSMC hardware rather than Samsung's, might up the ante, leaked benchmarks paint a very different story.
Early Geekbench listings for the Pixel 11 Pro XL reveal figures that the Tensor G6 is lagging really far behind the likes of iPhone 17 Pro Mac and Galaxy S26 Ultra. In fact the chip's multi-core score of 5,196 is almost half the speed of the S26 Ultra's 10,212.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
Single-Core Score
|
Multi-Core Score
|
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL
|
2,112
|
5,196
|
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
|
2,995
|
8,562
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|
2,808
|
10,212
Geekbench scores can be faked, and we'll need to do our own testing to see exactly how the Pixel 10 Pro XL really does compare to its biggest rivals. But this isn't a good look, mere hours ahead of the Made by Google event.
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