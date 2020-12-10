Patriots vs Rams live stream: How to Watch Thursday Night Football

Patriots vs Rams live stream channel, start time The Patriots vs Rams live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday, December 10 on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon.

Things are looking up for New England, which is coming off a huge win against another LA team as it heads into this Patriots vs Rams live stream. The Pats shut out the LA Chargers last week, winning 45-0 and boosting their record to an even 6-6. But New England faces LA's tougher team this week.

Sporting an 8-4 record, including a fresh defeat of the Arizona Cardinals, the LA Rams currently lead the NFC West by a hair. The Rams boast higher scoring than the Patriots, especially in the passing game, and BetMGM currently favors them by 6 points in this NFL live stream.

The differences between the teams in this NFL live stream begin with the quarterbacks. New England's Cam Newton has struggled all season to move the ball forward, with just 5 touchdown passes in total (vs 9 interceptions). The Patriots' big recent win owes a lot to a pair of interceptions by the team's defense, as Newton threw for a mere 69 yards and one touchdown. In comparison, the Ram's QB Jared Goff threw for a whopping 351 yards in the team's lower-scoring (38-28) victory over the Cardinals.

But Newton can run. With 435 yards and 11 touchdowns, he's the leading rusher among NFL quarterbacks. Goff, in comparison, has just 56 yards and 3 TDs rushing. The Rams will need to keep especially close coverage on Newton to limit his running game, because he's probably not going to move the ball much through the air. Newton's passing 2,053 yards rank just 23rd in the league, while the Rams' pass defense ranks third.

How to watch Patriots vs Rams live stream with a VPN

If for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX or NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Patriots vs Rams live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Patriots vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, Patriots vs Rams is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 9.

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Patriots vs Rams game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Patriots vs Rams is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Patriots vs Rams live stream for free

If you just want to watch Patriots vs Rams on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Patriots vs Rams game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Patriots vs Rams live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Patriots vs Rams live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Patriots vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.