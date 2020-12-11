Disney Plus announces price hike alongside Loki series release date

We just found out that the Disney Plus price is going up. The company made the announcement on Thursday (Dec. 10) at the end of a 4-hour Investors Day event where it showed off all the shows and movies it will put on the service in the next years. And while it only felt slightly inevitable, it still stings.

All this content, at $6.99 per month wasn't going to last. In March 2021, Disney Plus will go up in price by $1, to $7.99. This will happen a month-and-a-half after the debut of WandaVision on January 15, 2021 — and it's going to happen right when Disney drops one of its most anticipated shows.

On March 19, 2021, Disney Plus will debut the delayed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which had dropped off the calendar for reasons that were not explained.

The next big Disney Plus Marvel offerings won't be delayed for a while, as Loki hits Disney Plus in May 2021. A trailer that debuted at the Investors Day event showed off Thor's brother in a crime thriller setting, alongside co-star Owen Wilson.

This will just be the latest streaming service price increase in recent months. Netflix raised its Standard and Premium plans by $1 and $2, respectively. Plus, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV also saw price hikes, with both jumping to $65 per month.

And while it might feel annoying that it's getting pricier to stream every month, as we stay stuck at home — and Disney rolls out its biggest guns — it doesn't feel like we have much of a choice.