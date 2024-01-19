Packers vs 49ers live stream: How to watch NFL Division Round game online today, start time and odds

The Packers vs 49ers live stream sets up the most common matchup in NFL history. This meeting will be an NFL record 10th postseason game between Green Bay and San Francisco and while the Packers started this run red hot, winning four of their first five matchups, the 49ers have taken control winning the last four. Now, quarterbacks Jordan Love and Brock Purdy will write the latest chapter of the rivalry in this NFL live stream on the way to Super Bowl 2024.

Packers vs 49ers channel, start time The Packers vs 49ers live stream airs Saturday (Jan 20).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Sun, Jan. 21) / 12:15 p.m. AEDT (Sun, Jan. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

Jordan Love was simply dominant in his playoff debut last week, throwing three touchdowns and posting a 157.2 passer rating as the Packers (9-8) went into Dallas and routed the Cowboys 48-32 in the Wild Card round. Love’s top target was wideout Romeo Dobbs who took the Cowboys for six catches, 151 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers will likely need another near-perfect performance if they are going to hang with the NFC's top-seeded 49ers.

San Francisco (12-4) has the biggest advantage in this game as the league’s best running back faces a bottom-tier run defense. All-Pro Christian McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,458 rushing yards and also had 21 total touchdowns on the season. He’ll be facing a Packers run defense that allowed the seventh most rushing yards per game this year (139.5).

Another matchup in the Niners’ favor is tight end George Kittle taking on a struggling Packers' pass defense, especially against the tight end position. Kittle just put up his second All-Pro season reeling in 65 passes for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. Now he faces a Green Bay defense that allowed a 105 passer rating to quarterbacks targeting tight ends.

DraftKings has the 49ers as 9.5-favorites against the Packers. The over-under is 50.5.

How to watch Packers vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Packers vs 49ers live stream is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including Fox. For $75 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

How to watch Packers vs 49ers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local Fox affiliate is showing Packers vs 49ers.

How to watch Packers vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Packers vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Packers vs 49ers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL Sunday, January 21) at 1:15a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could also use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Packers vs 49ers live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Packers vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Packers vs 49ers is available on TSN3/5, TSN+, CTV Network, and RDS.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Packers vs 49ers live streams in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Packers vs 49ers live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Divisional Round slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.