NordVPN spring VPN deal offers up to a year free with any two-year plan

Who can't say no to a free gift? Well, if you've a keen eye for a bargain, you'll be pleased to hear about the current VPN deal from NordVPN. At full price it's still one of the very best VPN providers out there, and with a bit of an added extra Nord's unbeatable.

Anyone signing up to a two-year plan will have either one month or one year added on to that, absolutely free. At best that's an equivalent saving of 50%, and at worst it's still better than usual!

This is following on from NordVPN's 'Birthday Deal', which also offered free time to subscribers. We reckon this one's pretty tempting as well, so if you're in need of a fresh VPN plan, it might be worth taking note.

Setup VPN: our comprehensive guide for all devices

Here's exactly how to change region on Netflix

NordVPN Spring Deal: Get 1 month or 1 year FREE

This deal from NordVPN offers better value than usual whatever you draw, and if you’re lucky you could be getting three years for the price of two. If so, that takes the monthly price below $3, which is up there with the best value we’ve ever seen Nord offer. However, you’ll still be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.View Deal

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses some rivals that are more expensive.

However, while not guaranteed, this Spring Deal offers up to one year extra on your plan, which effectively increases value-for-money by 50%. Of course, you might only draw one free month, but even then, that works out better value than we’ve seen for a while.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month.

So, if you want to see what lady luck is offering at the moment, we think that this NordVPN deal is excellent value. Plus, even if you don’t win big, the worst-case scenario stills offers an extra month free.