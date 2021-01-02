New Year's sales 2021 — Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Ring in the new year with some extra money in your pocket thanks to these New Year's sales. Retailers from Best Buy to Walmart are offering New Year's sales on everything from fitness apparel to Apple iPads.

With the holidays behind us, retailers are offering a new batch of deals on in the hopes of enticing shoppers to make their first purchase of 2021. So we're rounding up the best New Year's sales you can get right now. Whether you're shopping for home gym equipment or looking for a new pair of headphones, here are the best New Year's sales right now.

Fitness apparel on sale Adidas sale: up to 60% off hoodies, sneakers, more @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive New Year's sale on all things Adidas with discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you're shopping for workout apparel or new shoes, the sale includes hoodies, sneakers, backpacks, tights, and more.

Nike sale: up to 50% off @ Nike

This is one of the most aggressive New Year's sales we've seen from Nike. For a limited time, Nike is taking up to 50% off select sports gear. After discount, prices start as low as $7. The sale includes sneakers, tech fleece hoodies, tights, parka coats, and more.

Smart TVs: from $108 @ Walmart

Walmart is starting its New Year's sales with massive discounts on all types of smart TVs. The retailer has TVs from LG, Sony, Vizio, onn, and other brands on sale for as low as $108. Many of the TVs on sale are also eligible for free 2-day delivery.

10.2" iPad (328GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad is on sale at Amazon. The discount keeps moving based on the tablet's colors, so make sure to check other colors to find the best deal. (Best Buy offers the same price).

Galaxy S20 Plus: up to $700 off @ Samsung

For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $700 off its Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones. You'll get $150 off instant savings and up to $550 off with trade-in. After discounts, you can get the S20 Plus for as low as $499.99 or the S20 Ultra for as low was $599.99.

6 months of HBO Max: was $14.99 now $11.66/month

HBO Max is the latest streaming service for cable cutters. The service costs $14.99/month, however, you can save 20% when you prepay for six months. After discount, you'll pay $11.66/month for your first six months.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This New Year's sale is now $8 cheaper than it was over the holidays.

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $669 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and even better now that it's $30 off. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Amazon also has the 512GB model on sale for $859 ($40 off).

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $758 now $588 @ Walmart

Cheap TV deal: The Vizio 70-inch 4K SmartCast TV is $170 off, making it one of the best big-screen New Year's sales we've seen. You get a crisp 4K UHD picture with full array backlighting and Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 support, and all your favorite streaming services. It's also $70 cheaper than it was in November.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $799 now $499 (twin size) + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sits at the top of our list when it comes to mattresses. Not only did it get a full five star review, but we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount. Plus, you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free.

Bose Bluetooth Buds: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Looking for affordable Bose headphones? Amazon has the Bose Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $99. They're sweat/weather resistant, which makes them great for running/workouts. Plus, they give you 6 hours of battery life per charge.

Best New Year's fitness sales

A must for home gyms Ambor Resistance Bands: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Ambor Resistance Bands let you perform a variety or workouts with five resistance levels that range from 15 lbs. to 35 lbs. They also come with 2 hand grips, 2 ankle straps, one door anchor, and a user manual.

Sunny Health Ab Roller Wheel: was $20 now $15 @ Amazon

Start working on that six pack with this ab roller wheel from Sunny Health & Fitness. The roller has a double wheel design for added stability. Plus, its handles feature non-slip grips for better handling.

Fibit Charge 4: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 4 features built in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and it's also water resistant. Amazon has it on sale for just $119.

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike: was $299 now $269 @ Walmart

This belt-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-driven at-home cycling workout. It has a 40-lb. chromed flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has an LCD monitor that displays time, speed, distance, and calories. It's one of the best deals for anyone looking to build out their home gym.

Echelon Connect Exercise Bike: was $599 now $497 @ Walmart

The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance. This New Year's sale also comes with six months free membership on the Echelon Fit app (a $120 value), which provides access to 1,600 cycling classes of all fitness levels.

Best New Year's $50 and under sales

JBL GO2: was $48 now $29 @ Amazon

The JBL GO2 is an ultra-portable, waterproof speaker that comes in 12 different colors and offers 5 continuous hours of playtime. Not only can it survive the elements, but it also offers JBL-quality sound at a fraction of the cost of the brand's bigger speakers. It's now $10 cheaper than it was over the holidays.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale at 50% off.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $45 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best Roku device on the market, and our pick for the best streaming device overall. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote.

Best New Year's sales

Editor's Choice LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested in 2020. It's been near-impossible to find in stock all month. However, it's back and on sale for $1,499.99. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $1,596.99.

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy

The TCL 4 Series is a great bargain 4K TV powered by Android TV. It's highly affordable with an easy-to-use interface and is excellent for gaming. Plus, there's Google Assistant and Chromecast built in for quick streaming.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $200 off and an excellent New Year's sale. The TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV.

Hisense 65" 4K Android TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Stream to your heart's content with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Best Buy has the Hisense 65-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $449.99. The TV has support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG video standards. Plus, DTS Virtual: X, which means your shows and movies will sound and look great.

LG 55" BX-Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the LG BX Series 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. The BX Series includes everything you could want in a premium TV including perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and eye-popping colors. Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smooth image quality.

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $758 now $588 @ Walmart

Cheap TV deal: The Vizio 70-inch 4K SmartCast TV is currently $170 off. You get a crisp 4K UHD picture with full array backlighting and Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 support, and all your favorite streaming services.

Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: now $448 @ Walmart

Back in stock: The largest model in Walmart's in-house TV lineup delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution on a huge 70-inch screen with the excellent Roku interface managing the experiences. The special Onn Roku voice remote is part of the deal.

TCL 32" Roku TV: was $189 now $148 @ Amazon

The 32-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV is one of the best New Year's sales you can get right now because it supports our favorite smart TV platform for midrange sets. It's the best TCL you can get for the price, and now it's on sale.

Best New Year's laptop sales

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Flex 3 makes it easy to switch between laptop and tablet modes as needed, and it's one of the best budget-friendly convertible Chromebooks currently available. It's now $60 off.

Dell XPS 13: was $862 now $813 @ Dell

Dell is taking an extra $50 off all XPS 13 laptops via code "EXTRA50". Perfect for work or play, the base model packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch FHD display is nearly bezel-free. This is an absolute steal at this price.

Apple MacBook Air (Intel): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

It's no longer Apple's pride and joy, but the Intel MacBook Air is still an awesome laptop. Currently on sale, it's one of the best New Year's sales Mac fans can still get. It sports a True Tone LCD, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, and 256GB SSD. Best Buy is also taking $200 off the 512GB SSD model.

Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $479 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the Gateway GWTN14-1RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small form factor. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB RAM, this little laptop is well suited to homework and web browsing, making it perfect for a kid's first school laptop. It's $20 cheaper than it was last month.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: starting at $699 @ Microsoft Store

With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium convertible laptop. The base config is now $649 in this epic New Year's sale. You'll pay $50 for the Type Cover and get a free sleeve in the process. It's $100 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday!

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: from $714 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $714 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It features a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Alienware m15 R3: was $1,518 now $1,418 @ Alienware

The Alienware m15 R3 is one of the cheapest rigs in Alienware's arsenal. But don't let that fool you. This monster of a machine still provides quite the gaming punch. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Radeon RX 5500M GPU. Use coupon "EXTRA100" to drop its price to $1,420.99.

Microsoft sale: up to $700 off PCs @ Microsoft

The Microsoft Store is having a massive New Year's sale that takes up to $700 off select PCs, laptops, and tablets. After discount, prices start at just $149.

Best New Year's tablet sales

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Hurry! The new iPad 2020 is on sale. Amazon is taking $30 off Apple's new iPad. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620), 8MP camera, 12.MP front camera, and lasts for an epic 12 hours and 57 minutes.

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $559 @ Walmart

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Amazon offers the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a mid-range tablet with a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, Snapdragon 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also boasts a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. Add it to your cart and its price drops to just $169, one of the top New Year's sales we've seen.

Best New Year's headphone sales

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at their lowest price ever. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life lasting up to 30 hours with ANC on. Adorama offers the same price and it comes with a power bank.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $124 @ Amazon

Amazon has the standard AirPods on sale for just $124.99. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Bose Bluetooth Buds: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

If you don't want to spend a lot on Bose buds, Amazon has the Bose Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $99. They're sweat/weather resistant, which makes them great for running/workouts. Plus, they give you 6 hours of battery life per charge.

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $136 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo3 offer wireless bluetooth and NFC connections, so they're the perfect companion for modern smartphones. They provide about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel.

Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $137 @ Amazon

The oddly shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a neat pair of wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation and come in a smart-looking charging case. They're now $31 off.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice wireless earbuds feature crisp, well-balanced sound and noise cancellation. Plus, they're sweat-proof and offer 7.5 hours of battery life (with the case adding 28 hours). This is one of the best New Year's sales we've seen from Jabra.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Designed for exercise and sporting a sweat-proof finish, the Powerbeats Pro will stay put through almost anything thanks to their smart over-ear design. They also have a nine-hour battery life — long enough to last the biggest gym rats.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. Prices vary by color, but you can still find a very low price on these headphones.

Bose 700: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver superior noise cancelling. The Arctic White color is now $339.

Best New Year's smartwatch sales

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon has the best price on Apple's best smartwatch, knocking $50 off the brand new Apple Watch 6. The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is $120 off. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Fossil Men's Gen 5E Smartwatch: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

As part of its New Year's sales, Amazon is knocking $80 off the Fossil Men's Gen 5E Smartwatch. The Wear OS-based watch tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, and more. There's no built-in GPS, but the watch can be tethered to your smartphone for outdoor workouts. View Deal

Best New Year's Mattress sales

Editor's Choice mattress Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $799 now $499 + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

The medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our favorite overall mattress. We awarded it a full five stars in our review because we found it to be exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It also comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount. Even better, you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free. View Deal

Cocoon Chill Mattress: was $730 now $469 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660! Not only has leading mattress maker Sealy brought back its biggest-ever discount (35% off) on its premium memory foam mattress, but you also get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199 for free. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over. It also has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and keeps you cool as you sleep. The twin size mattress is $469 ($261 off), whereas a queen costs $699 ($381 off). View Deal

Tuft & Needle: up to $175 off sitewide @ T&N

Tuft & Needle is taking up to $150 off sitewide. That means the company's popular budget Original Mattress is now on sale for just $300 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $545 (was $595). However, you can bundle any mattress with a bed frame, sheets, or pillows to increase your savings. View Deal

Emma Original mattress: was $424 now $296 @ Emma

The award-winning Emma Original is a superb, medium-firm memory foam mattress. It's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and durable too — we've had ours for two years and still love it. Use coupon code "HOLIDAYS" to drop its price to an all-time low of $296.80 for the twin. The queen is $471.80 after coupon ($202 off). View Deal

Luxury Hybrid Mattress w/ bundle: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud

New Year's sales have arrived at DreamCloud. The mattress company is currently taking $200 off its entire Luxury Hybrid line of mattresses. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $599 for the twin size or $899 for the queen size. Plus, get a free $299 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes a free pillow, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. View Deal

GhostBed: 30% off sitewide + free pillows @ GhostBed

Ghostbed is taking 30% off sitewide during its New Year's sale. Plus, get two free pillows ($170 value) with every mattress purchase. After discount, you can get the GhostBed mattress twin for $452 (was $645) or the GhostBed queen for $798 ($1,140).View Deal

Casper Duvet: was $199 now $179 @ Casper

Cozy up with a new duvet this forthcoming winter season. As part of its current deals, Casper is taking 10% off all duvets. It offers three styles: down-alternative, down, and humidity fighting. After discount, prices start at just $179 for a queen-size duvet. View Deal

Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet offers a 300-thread count of softness. It's made of breathable cotton to keep you warm in the winter and cool over the summer. All sizes are currently on sale and you can get the queen size duvet for just $90. View Deal

Layla weighted blanket: $30 off all blankets @ Layla

Get $30 off all Layla weighted blankets during Layla's New Year's sales event. Weighted blankets are designed to reduce stress and come in three sizes with prices starting from $99. View Deal

Best New Year's appliance sales

A must for home baristas Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper isn't a kitchen appliance per se, but it can come in handy if you don't have a coffee machine. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

Insignia Compact Microwave was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a small microwave this 700-watt, 0.7-cubic-foot countertop model could fit the bill. It has a 10-inch turntable, six presets, and 11 power levels. And for $49, it's competitively priced.View Deal

LG Stainless Steel Microwave: was $219 now $189 @ Abt.com

The LG Stainless Steel Microwave is perfect for just about any kitchen. The 1.5 cu. ft. microwave has 10 power levels, anti-bacterial coating, and an EasyClean interior that's resistant to stains and buildup. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Cooker: was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

Save time and effort while still making delicious food with the Ninja Foodi, an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. The Foodi is currently $30 off, making it a great deal.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. This family-size pressure cooker is perfect for any home cook. View Deal

LG 4-Door Fridge: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Abt.com

This LG 4-Door Fridge features a cavernous 27 cu. ft. capacity, double freezer, internal water dispenser, and a multi-air flow system designed to to keep your food fresher longer. It's now $200 off. View Deal

Best New Year's gaming sales

Lowest price Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. Plus it comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

PS5: from $399 @ Amazon (check stock)

The PS5 is one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. The PS5 Digital Edition (no discs) sells for $399, whereas the PS5 Standard sells for $499. Although that's retail price for both systems, these systems have been near-impossible to find in stock since their launch. View Deal

Xbox Series S & X: from $299 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series S and Series X are the latest-gen consoles from Microsoft. They sell for $299 and $499, respectively. That's list price for both systems, but these consoles have been near-impossible to find since their launch. Unlike the Series X, the cheaper Xbox Series S doesn't support 4K gaming or physical discs. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a whole load of PC games as well and cross-platform titles that'll sync across a Windows 10 machine and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1, making it a huge bargain. View Deal

Dell G5 gaming desktop: was $685 now $636 @ Dell

If you're on a budget then this Dell gaming desktop is the one for you. For under $700 it offers a Core i3-10100 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics card. Use coupon "EXTRA50" to drop its price to $636.99.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,899 now $1,345 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is one of the best gaming machines on the planet. The Editor's Choice machine packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It's a whopping $554 off.View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW: was $1,199 now $1,029 @ Amazon

Want an expansive gaming monitor? Then this 34-inch Alienware curved monitor is the one for you. It sports a 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate — and it's $170 off.View Deal

Best New Year's smart home sales

Cheaper than Cyber Monday! Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This epic deal is now $8 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday.View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls.View Deal

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Cam: was $124 now $54 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. This bundle includes a Blink Mini Cam and costs just $54.99. View Deal

Echo Show 8 w/ Food Network: was $144 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 can be used to control other smart home devices, stream music, or catch up on the day's news. It comes with a free Food Network Kitchen subscription, so you can keep your Echo Show 8 on your kitchen counter as you recreate your favorite recipes. View Deal

TP-Link RE650: was $149 now $96 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice TP-Link RE650 is on sale for $96. That's $53 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this extender. With great performance and an impressive 75-foot range, it's the top Wi-Fi extender we've reviewed this year. View Deal