Summer Game Fest 2025 LIVE: Build-up, event times and everything to expect from this year's showcase

Summer Game Fest 2025 is about to get underway for another year and, following yesterday's launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony's recent State of Play, gamers are being spoilt this week.

The spiritual successor to E3, SGF is the annual celebration of video games and the creators and we're totally here for it. We'll be following all the announcements as they happen live — with a bit of expert analysis from our clutch of in-house game experts here at Tom's Guide.

The event begins with a live showcase broadcast direct from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles today, June 6, at 5pm ET/ 2PM PT followed by a host of other events running across the weekend. Look out for the Xbox Games Showcase taking place on Sunday.

Summer Game Fest: Watch live

You can watch the Summer Game Fest live keynote on YouTube right here when it kicks off at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT / 10pm BST on June 6, 2025.

🔆 SUMMER GAME FEST 2025 (4K60FPS): Official Livestream, Today, June 6 5p ET / 2p PT / 11p CEST - YouTube Watch On

Summer Game Fest: Key event times

Unlike E3, Summer Game Fest is a collection of smaller events that happen across the weekend. In all cases, these events are streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. But you need to know when they're happening.

So make sure you add these to your calendar so you don't miss anything!