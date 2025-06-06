Summer Game Fest 2025 LIVE: Build-up, event times and everything to expect from this year's showcase
The biggest games event of the year
Summer Game Fest 2025 is about to get underway for another year and, following yesterday's launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony's recent State of Play, gamers are being spoilt this week.
The spiritual successor to E3, SGF is the annual celebration of video games and the creators and we're totally here for it. We'll be following all the announcements as they happen live — with a bit of expert analysis from our clutch of in-house game experts here at Tom's Guide.
The event begins with a live showcase broadcast direct from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles today, June 6, at 5pm ET/ 2PM PT followed by a host of other events running across the weekend. Look out for the Xbox Games Showcase taking place on Sunday.
Summer Game Fest: Watch live
You can watch the Summer Game Fest live keynote on YouTube right here when it kicks off at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT / 10pm BST on June 6, 2025.
Summer Game Fest: Key event times
Unlike E3, Summer Game Fest is a collection of smaller events that happen across the weekend. In all cases, these events are streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. But you need to know when they're happening.
So make sure you add these to your calendar so you don't miss anything!
- Friday, June 6, 2025
- Summer Game Fest Showcase: 5pm ET/ 2pm PT / 10pm BST
- Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST
- IOI Showcase: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST
- Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Wholesome Games Direct 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST
- Women-Led Games: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST
- Latin American Games Showcase: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST
- Southeast Asian Games Showcase: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST
- Future Games Show Summer Showcase: 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST
- Green Games Showcase: 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST
- Frosty Games Fest Showcase: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST
- Sunday, June 8, 2025
- PC Gaming Show: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST
- Xbox Games Showcase: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST
- Death Stranding 2 Premiere: 10pm ET/ 7pm PT / 3am BST
LIVE — Latest Updates
What about PlayStation?
OK, so let me preface this by saying we just had a State of Play (you can watch the full thing above). It's highly unlikely that Sony brings anything to Summer Games Fest.
But that's not to say it's never happened. But it's even been reserved for first-party remasters (The Last of Us Part I appeared at SGF 2022), third-party exclusive reveals (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at SGF 2023) or smaller indie exclusives.
So we could see more on the indie games that were announced at the show? Or Sony could lose its mind and show us a remastered Bloodborne... That could be huffing a whole lot of copium!
The Witcher 4, could we see more gameplay?
CD Projekt Red has already blown us away with the quality of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch 2 but what about the company’s hallmark franchise?
We’ve already seen an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo for The Witcher 4 (which looked jaw-dropping), but the company could make a big mark on SGF 2025 by giving us more of a gameplay reveal. We’ll see.
Nintendo Switch 2 — even more games
The dust hasn’t even settled on the Switch 2’s global release yesterday (by the way, we're tracking all the Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live), we’re already into the Summer Game Fest. I’m expecting plenty of announcements regarding Nintendo's new console from third-party studios.
I know a lot of people will be interested to learn more about Hollow Knight: Silksong after that sneak peek during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream. Wow, that feels like a long time ago now…
Sumer Game Fest Showcase — what are the times?
The day has arrived and the showcase is going to kick off in just a few hours from now. The key times you need to know about for the opening show is right here:
- 5pm ET
- 2pm PT
- 10pm BST
Xbox Game Showcase: What games could we see?
Many of us may be tuning into the Xbox Game Showcase to hear about the rumored handheld hardware, but let’s not forget the games either. Microsoft could give us more details about Gears of War: Reloaded and possibly some news — maybe a release date — for Forza Horizon 6.
Personally, I want to hear about any DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle which, for my money, has been the best original Xbox game in a good long while.
Welcome!
Welcome to our Summer Game Fest 2025 live blog! What are we expecting from this year's event? In short, a lot.
Sony has already pulled the trigger with its State of Play 2025 livestream earlier this week revealing the likes of 007 First Light, Silent Hill f and Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles.
On the PC front we may see updates on titles like The Witcher 4 and maybe even a snifter of Resident Evil 9 (unlikely) from Capcom.
We could also get some details on the rumored Xbox handheld collaboration between Asus and Microsoft. It’s unlikely to take the wind out of Nintendo’s sails, as there will surely be a heap of Switch 2 announcements from game studios too.