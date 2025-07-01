Meta smart glasses with display revealed in mega leak — here's everything they can do

A massive leak has shown off what looks to be Meta's next pair of smart glasses, offering a first looks at Meta's rumored higher-end AR glasses — and they could arrive sooner than expected.

Known leaker Luna on X revealed several photos and videos showcasing Meta's next glasses, which are codenamed "Meta Celeste." The specs also appear to include wristbands known as "Ceres," which can be used to interact with AR environments seen in the AR glasses' display.

Recent reports indicated that Meta had a new, high-end pair of smart glasses set to arrive later this year, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stating these are called "Hypernova." Now, after datamining through Meta's latest firmware release, the leaker suggest these are those glasses.

If accurate, "Meta Celeste" are expected to boast a display at the bottom-right lens that shows information to the user, such as simple apps, notifications and photos taken on the device's camera.

As for the "Ceres" wristbands, these will let users control the glasses. This is backed by the videos shown in the leak, as you can see below:

The leaker also uncovered what looks to be text from a video tutorial, which states the following:

"Time for some magic! Did you know you can control your glasses display with your hands? Let’s learn how. When your band detects a gesture, you’ll feel a buzz on your wrist. Let’s start by selecting something. Quickly tap your index finger to your thumb and release.”

Interestingly, reports previously noted that these wristbands may be shipped with the smart glasses, but the device will also come with "touch controls on the frame's temple." This has been shown in another leaked video, too.

You can see the tutorial mimicking gestures with the wristbands in AR in another video

The leaker also showed a closer look at what the glasses and wristband may look like, although these are a tad grainy and look more like models used for marketing material. However, these already appear less clunky than other AR glasses on the market.

Alleged photos "Meta Celeste" smart glasses and "Ceres" wristbands via Luna on X (Image credit: Luna / X)

We also got a glimpse of what appears to be a game called "Hypertrail," according to the leaker, which may involve the user's location and is apparently inspired by "Galaga."

Recently, Meta revealed its Oakley’s Meta HSTN smart glasses, but its next AR glasses may not be far off considering the leak showcases many tutorial videos for the specs and wristbands. Plus, we've heard that the Meta Quest 4 may be delayed, with a lightweight alternative taking its place instead. Although, this may be another device, seeing as it's meant to arrive in 2026.

There's still a lot we have yet to find out about these upcoming Meta glasses, and if accurate, we could see the first step in the evolution of smart glasses if the "Meta Celeste" end up arriving this year. It will have some heavy competition in the Viture next-gen AR glasses and Snap's next Specs, though.