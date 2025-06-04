Meta Quest 4 may be delayed until 2027 — but a lightweight alternative could take its place next year

The Meta Quest 4 is being pushed back until 2027, according to a recent leak, but we may be seeing an all-new lightweight VR device in 2026 instead — and it comes with an external puck.

Meta appears to be shifting focus for its upcoming VR headset plans, with notable leakers Brad Lynch and Luna on X stating that the company may switch the release of the Quest 4 from next year to 2027.

This is apparently due to two planned prototype headsets, codenamed "Pismo Low" (a budget model similar to the Quest 3S) and "Pismo High" (a high-end headset akin to the Quest 3), being canceled.

According to the leaks, a "high-end device" is looking to arrive in 2026 instead, and it's set to be a lightweight headset that runs Horizon OS with an external compute puck, codenamed "Puffin."

Yes, I too have heard whispers that Meta may swap the release schedule and debut their new high-end device in 2026, rather than Quest 4. Quest 4 would then ship a year later.June 2, 2025

We've heard that Meta was developing a Quest Pro "successor" instead of a Quest Pro 2, and it appears Puffin could fit into that slot. According to RoadtoVR, this ultralight device would resemble VR goggles rather than a headset, and will be less focused on gaming than Meta's usual headsets.

Instead, Puffin is rumored to be all about virtual screens, offering users a multi-screen setup for entertainment and productivity purposes. This isn't unlike some of the best AR glasses, including the upcoming Viture XR smart glasses.

However, it stands out as the Horizon OS-based device is tipped to come with that compute puck — small enough to fit in a jacket pocket. This would be tethered to the device and deliver processing power, making it lighter to wear. It isn't unlike the Apple Vision Pro, although that headset's external device is a battery.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rumors also indicate Meta's Puffin device won't arrive with any controllers, instead using hand-tracking to navigate around menus. That's what we've seen in the Quest 3 and Vision Pro already, but it could mean it won't offer any gaming-centric features.

The VR headset race heats up

(Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, Lynch indicates Valve's Deckard headset will be available in 2026, with previous details suggesting it could launch in Fall 2025. Along with an upcoming Asus ROG VR headset (set to be the first third-party headset to use Horizon OS) in the works, there are a few VR devices coming our way.

While the Quest 4 may not arrive until 2027 now, Meta's upcoming Puffin is still looking to be at the forefront of next-gen VR devices — and Apple may be scrambling to beat it to the punch.

According to 9to5Mac, the Cupertino tech giant wants to launch its Apple Glasses ahead of Meta's offerings, but with Meta's changed plans, we could see its AR glasses get pushed up. What's more, rumor has it that the next Apple Vision Pro headset could drop sooner than we think.

So 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for VR and AR devices, and while we'll have to wait and see what Meta ends up delivering, along with other headsets from major competitors, it's clear we have a lot to look forward to.

That's not all we have coming our way, as we may see Meta's $1,000 smart glasses with a built-in screen arriving this year.