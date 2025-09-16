<a id="elk-02cbdb65-d630-4169-892a-810405c4883e"></a><h2 id="get-ready-for-all-things-meta-connect-2025-2">Get ready for all things Meta Connect 2025!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="52080e7e-f227-4a17-bd30-c3803935f65f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="ZF6rUeAvoWGyx4upUyveW8" name="GettyImages-2173579322" alt="Mark Zuckerberg wearing Orion glasses" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZF6rUeAvoWGyx4upUyveW8.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: &nbsp;David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="8b498642-6c59-48c5-8dd9-ede2c28ca1b3">Welcome to our live blog! During the build-up to Mark Zuckerberg's big Connect keynote kicking off the showcase on Wednesday, September 17 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST, I'll be diving into all the details on what to expect.</p><p>That includes all the rumors around what <em>should </em>be the star of the show: the Meta "Hypernova" smart glasses, or Ray-Ban Meta with a display. Also codenamed Meta Celeste, according to rumors, these smart specs look to bring AI and AR together. That's a big leap for smart glasses, but that's not all Meta may have up its sleeve.</p><p>We've lined up <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/smart-glasses/meta-connect-2025-5-huge-announcements-we-expect-to-see">five huge announcements we expect to see at Meta Connect 2025</a>, but we may see a few surprises in there, too.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>