Wilder vs Fury live stream: How to watch the fight online from anywhere

Once you've got a Wilder vs Fury live stream arranged (it's starting soon!), you can sit back and try to rack your brain to figure out who the winner will be. Will the loud-mouthed Tyson Fury come out on top, or can Deontay Wilder silence him?

We've got little reason to go either way, as their first face-off went to a 12-round draw, which nobody asked for (save for boxing promoters excited to book this return fight). Both are also undefeated, because while Fury didn't get knocked out last time, even when Wilder had him down.

Naturally, Fury and Wilder contested the draw decision from the judges.

Now, in mere moments, they'll have an opportunity to prove once and for all which of them is the best heavyweight fighter in the world.

Needless to say, we're going to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 with the hopes of getting a decisive victory (which will likely be followed by a rematch). So, read on to find out how to watch it and never miss a moment of the action.

Wilder vs Fury live stream: Start time, channels and odds

The Wilder vs Fury live streams started at 9 p.m. ET tonight (Saturday, Feb. 22). The fight is being broadcast on Fox Sports and ESPN Plus (more details below) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 anywhere on Earth with a VPN

You don't need to go without Wilder vs Fury live streams just because you're on holiday out of the country. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the fights as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury 2: Watch now in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand

In the UK Box Office from BT Sport is the exclusive home of Wilder vs Fury live streams. They're charging £24.95 for the card, and the main action is pretty late at night, at 2 a.m. GMT on Sunday, Feb. 23.

is the exclusive home of Wilder vs Fury live streams. They're charging £24.95 for the card, and the main action is pretty late at night, at 2 a.m. GMT on Sunday, Feb. 23. In Australia Main Event is charging $49.95 for the show, which takes place at 1 p.m. AEDT | 10 a.m. AWST, on Sunday, Feb. 23.

is charging $49.95 for the show, which takes place at 1 p.m. AEDT | 10 a.m. AWST, on Sunday, Feb. 23. In New Zealand Sky Arena hosts Wilder vs Fury live streams, which cost $39.95.

How to live stream Wilder vs Fury online in the US

Getting a Wilder vs Fury live stream costs a pretty penny in the States. If you're someone who prefers to stream content or you don't have a cable or satellite subscription, you'll only be able to watch the fight on ESPN Plus or the FOX Sports app.

Both apps are available on just about every streaming box, as well as your computer and smartphone.

The fight costs $79.99 if you go with the FOX Sports option. You'll pay the same $79.99 on ESPN Plus if you're already a subscriber or $85 for an ESPN Plus subscription to go along with the PPV buy.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

How can I live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you have a cable or satellite subscription and want to use that to watch the fight, you'll need to turn to your PPV channels and find FOX Sports PPV on the dial. The fight will cost $79.99 on PPV.

Wilder vs Fury 2 fight card

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Heavyweight: Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

Super Bantamweight: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima

Junior Middleweight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis

Junior Welterweight: Amar Imam vs. Javier Molina

Junior Welterweight: Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan