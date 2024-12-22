Usyk vs Fury 2 full fight replay: how to watch the boxing highlights on catch-up now

This weekend's heavyweight clash was billed as one of the fights of the year, and if you missed it, you can still watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 full fight replay and highlights to re-live the action.

On Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the two best heavyweights on the planet once again shared a ring as Oleksandr Usyk took on Tyson Fury. The anticipated rematch came seven months after the Ukrainian handed the British fighter the first loss of his professional career.

In a bid to avenge the defeat, Fury himself away from his friends and family, spending the last three months in Malta preparing for the fight. Both men were laser focused on what promised to be one of the biggest boxing nights in recent years.

But if you couldn't watch Fury fight live, then don’t worry as we have details below on how you can watch and stream a full replay of the 12-round heavyweight bout.

Where can I watch Usyk vs Fury 2 full fight highlights?

In the U.K., Sky Sports Box Office will be showing full fight replays at 8am and 6pm on Sunday, December 22. If you order the event after midnight on Saturday, December 21, then the price will be £24.95.

If you use DAZN PPV – in over 200 countries including the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia – you can use the video on demand service. It's usually available within 4 hours of the event finishing and you've got the following 7 days to watch and re-watch as you like. The event is priced at £24.99 and comes with a 7-day free trial of the whole DAZN platform.

Another option for those in the U.K. is TNT Sports Box Office which is available via Discovery Plus, Amazon Prime , Virgin Media TV and EE TV. The price is £24.99 and on-demand replays will be shown until midnight on December 24.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also be able to access replays of the bout using on-demand services through DAZN PPV, with the price of the event being $39.95.

Can I watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 full fight highlights for free?

While it is unlikely that you will be able to watch a full fight replay for free, you can find highlights on YouTube soon after the bout has finished.

The DAZN YouTube channel is the best place to start as it uploads highlights around 15 minutes after the fight has concluded.

You can watch them above. DAZN tags the bout as an "all-time classic", which is pushing it.

Can I watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 full fight highlights without a PPV?

Yes, but only in Ukraine, as the fight is being shown on Ukrainian streaming service Megogo for the equivalent of around $2.85.

Remember: if you're a Ukrainian currently traveling out of the country, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN , to unblock your usual service.

Can I watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 full fight highlights anywhere in the world?

DAZN will be broadcasting the fight via PPV in more than 200 countries across the globe, meaning that a full fight replay will be available via the video on-demand service. A full list of countries and the price can be found here.

If you are abroad and are struggling to access your usual stream, then you’ll need a VPN such as NordVPN. Full details on how to use a VPN to watch the highlights or a full fight replay are just below.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the heavyweight clash thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the fight and watch as you would at home.

