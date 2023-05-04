Kentucky Derby 2023 live stream: How to watch online, race time, horses and odds

We're mere days away from the Run for the Roses, when you can watch the Kentucky Derby 2023 live stream online for free and without cable. The 149th Kentucky Derby could be a nail-biter, with several favorites leading the odds.

Kentucky Derby 2023 start time, channel Kentucky Derby 2023 TV coverage begins Saturday (May 6) at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEDT on NBC and Peacock.

Race start time: Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET / 3:57 p.m. PT / 11:57 p.m. BST / 9:57 a.m. AEDT

This year's field features 20 horses, and they'll run the 1.25-mile track in the hope of a first place finish and $1.86 million prize. The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing, followed by the Preakness two weeks from now and the Belmont Stakes in June.

Current Kentucky Derby 2023 odds favor Forte, a horse trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz that stands at 5-1. Not far behind is Bluegrass Stakes winner Tapit Trice at 6-1 and Arkansas Derby champ Angel of Empire at 8-1.

Churchill Downs is dealing with a bit of a furor over the recent deaths of four horses, which has ignited safety concerns. The venue said, "We have full confidence in our racing surfaces and have been assured by our riders and horsemen that they do as well.”

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Kentucky Derby 2023 online.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2023 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Kentucky Derby 2023 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2023 live streams in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Kentucky Derby 2023 TV coverage Saturday, May 7 starting at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Approximate post time for the race is 6:57 p.m.

NBC can be accessed for free with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV Blue (or Orange + Blue), Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV. They're two of the best streaming services in the market.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2023 live streams in the UK

British horse racing fans can tune into the Kentucky Derby on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with coverage starting at 8:45 p.m. BST. Post time is approximately 11:57 p.m. (so you'll have to stay up a bit late).

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2023 live streams in Canada

Previously, Canadians have been able to get Kentucky Derby action on TSN. However, the race does not appear on any of the schedules for the TSN networks at this time.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2023 live streams in Australia

For racing enthusiasts Down Under, the Kentucky Derby appears to be airing on ESPN if you get it through your cable package.

Kentucky Derby 2023 horses, odds and post positions

The 149th Kentucky Derby has a field of 20 horses. Here are their names, post positions and current odds according to KentuckyDerby.com (opens in new tab).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Post position Horse Odds 1 Hit Show 30-1 2 Verifying 15-1 3 Two Phil's 12-1 4 Confidence Game 20-1 5 Tapit Trice 5-1 6 Kingsbarns 12-1 7 Reincarnate 50-1 8 Mage 15-1 9 Skinner 20-1 10 Cyclone Mischief 91-1 11 Disarm 30-1 12 Jace's Road 50-1 13 Sun Thunder 50-1 14 Angel of Empire 8-1 15 Forte 3-1 16 Raise Cain 50-1 17 Derma Sotogake 10-1 18 Rocket Can 30-1 19 Lord Miles 30-1 20 Continuar 50-1