Jazz vs Pelicans live stream: How to watch 2020 NBA season's first bubble game

Jazz vs Pelicans start time, channel The Jazz vs Pelicans game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30 on TNT.

The NBA bubble season is tipping off! Watch the Jazz vs Pelicans live stream tomorrow night to see the first NBA game since March 11.

That's when the NBA shut down its season, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The league spent months devising a system to get play back underway. The end result was the creation of the "NBA bubble" at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where players, coaches and staff could quarantine and safely participate in games. After a week of scrimmages to shake off the rust, the NBA restart officially begins with a doubleheader featuring the Jazz vs Pelicans, followed by the Clippers vs Lakers live stream.

Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson is expected to play against Utah after leaving the bubble temporarily due to a family matter. Williamson tested negative every day he was gone and quarantined for four days upon his return. Assuming he continues to test negative, he should suit up for the game against the Jazz.

All eyes will be on Williamson, who only played 19 games for New Orleans after recovering from a knee injury in the preseason. But in those few games, the rookie showed just why he was the No. 1 draft pick, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game and helping put the Pelicans within playoff contention.

The Jazz won two of their three matchups against the Pelicans this season, though none of those games featured Williamson. The addition of his explosive scoring is why the odds slightly favor the Pelicans. Of course, Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are great playmakers as well, so it should be a tight game.

Here's everything you need to watch Jazz vs Pelicans live stream tonight:

How to avoid Jazz vs Pelicans blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Jazz vs Pelicans live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Jazz vs Pelicans live streams in the US

For U.S. viewers, the Jazz vs Pelicans live stream will be broadcast on TNT. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow (July 30). TNT is included with most cable and satellite packages.

Basketball fans should also considering getting the NBA League Pass; packages start at $20 per year but you'll need to spend $29 per year for access to all teams — minus local and national blackout games.

If you've cut the cord and you're looking for an all-encompassing streaming option, TNT is available on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services around. While TNT is in both of the $30 per month Sling Blue and Orange packages, each has certain channels hoops fans will want. The $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be their best best for a comprehensive streaming situation.

TNT is a part of all Sling TV packages. If you go with Sling Blue, you also get Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as NBC Sports Network and FX1. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, which are must-have channels for sports fans. Basketball lovers can add on NBA TV, too.View Deal

Jazz vs Pelicans live streams in the UK

British hoop fans can watch the Jazz vs Pelicans live stream on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Jazz vs Pelicans live streams in Canada

Canada will watch Jazz vs Pelicans on TSN, which is available via cable packages as well as online as a standalone purchase for streaming.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.