Jazz vs Clippers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 6 online

Jazz vs Clippers start time, channel The Jazz vs Clippers live stream begins Friday, June 18th at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Jazz vs Clippers live stream will have Paul George and company trying to put the Clippers in their first ever Conference Finals, while Donovan Mitchell will try his best to make sure this series goes back to Utah for a Game 7. If Game 5 was any indication, this will make for another action packed NBA playoffs live stream .

Before the Jazz and Clippers tipped-off in Game 5, L.A. found out they would be without two 2-time NBA Champion and two-time finals MVP Kawhi Leonard after he suffered an ACL injury in the previous match-up. Leonard is “out indefinitely.” Without Kawhi, the Clippers turned to Paul George. Lucky for L.A. George was starting to heat up in the playoffs with his first back-to-back 30-point playoff games in two years and he was able to keep that trend going Wednesday night.

One of the best streaming services has ESPN

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

In Game 5, George rose to the occasion. The seven-time all-star scored 37 points, his highest playoff total since he was with the Pacers in 2016 and he also pulled down a career high 16 rebounds. His efforts helped the Clippers to a 119-111 win. “It’s no secret I had to be big tonight,” George told reporters after the game, “and [I] got to be big going forward.”

If the Jazz are going to force a Game 7, they can’t afford a drop in production like they suffered in the third quarter in Game 5. Utah led by five at the half, before going 0-for-10 from three in the third quarter and just 4-for-23 in the second half. Meanwhile the Clippers came alive in the third, outscoring the Jazz 32-18. Utah’s star guard Donovan Mitchell was just 1-for-9 from three in the second half. He scored 21 points in the game, a low for him this postseason.

The Clippers go into Game 6 as 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 219.5.

How to avoid Jazz vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Jazz vs Clippers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Jazz vs Clippers live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Jazz vs Clippers airs on ESPN, tipping off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 18th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Fubo TV and Sling TV, in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. And we're recommending the latter, because NBA season needs TNT, which is not on Fubo.

Sling's low pricing is one of the features that makes it one of the best streaming services, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN3 and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Jazz vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, but it won't show the Jazz vs Clippers live stream. Weak.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Jazz vs Clippers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Jazz vs Clippers with TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.