iOS 14 leak reveals AirTags app — here's what Apple's tracker can do

The companion app for Apple AirTags has been leaked online, revealing how Apple will change up the style and functionality of tracking tags when they finally launch.

The screenshot comes courtesy of blue_kanikama on Twitter (via TechRadar). This account has leaked other Apple information in the past, so we can be fairly certain that this is genuine.

(Image credit: blue_kanikama)

AirTags are Apple's long-rumored rival to Tile and other tracking tags. As well as performing the standard features of showing the tag's location on a companion app, Apple also wants to let users find their lost items more easily with an AR lens mode and the option to find other people's lost tags and return them.

AirTag Report pic.twitter.com/VVThQS7NCbJune 18, 2020

The companion app is what we're seeing in this leaked image, along with menu options to set up the tag, show its owner information, switch to the AR view or to make the tags play a sound in order to find it.

These sounds leaked earlier this year (2 minutes and 3 seconds into the video below), and feature a small variety of different pings to help you find your lost items, as well as signify successful connections and disconnections.

The official announcement of this features is expected to come at WWDC 2020, during the keynote on June 22. This is the time of year when Apple reveals the updates to all its software and operating systems with all its developers present (albeit just virtually this year).

There has been hardware announcements at previous WWDC events, however, so it wouldn't be out of the question to see AirTags appear here. If they don't, then the next most likely time we'll see them will be for the iPhone 12 reveal around September/October.