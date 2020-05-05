Incredible 4K TV deal takes 50% off 65-inch TCL QLED TV

Even if you're not actively looking for cheap TV deals, we've spotted a 4K TV deal that you simply shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 8 Series 4K Roku TV on sale for $999.99. That's 50% off and the absolute cheapest price we've seen for this TV. What makes this 4K TV deal so amazing is that the 8 Series is TCL's first premium TV with QLED technology and it delivers awesome picture quality. This is the type of deal we won't see again till Amazon Prime Day.

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

In our TCL 8 Series QLED Roku TV review, we found that TCL successfully combines technologies like quantum-dot enhancement and mini-LED backlighting with a high-quality LCD to deliver great color and video processing. Color on this TV is highly accurate and its performance matches some of the best TVs currently on the market. Fast action scenes were also smooth on this set with no discernible flicker or judder as people and objects moved quickly on screen.

Comparing the 8-Series side by side with the LG C9 OLED and the Samsung Q80 QLED TV, the TCL 8-Series stands on its own. Overall picture quality may differ between these competing models, but we were impressed by how well the 8-Series handled near-black colors and dark shadows. It's easily the best model TCL has put out and an excellent buy for 4K TV fans on a tight budget.

This type of 4K TV deal doesn't come around often, so we recommend grabbing this one while it lasts.