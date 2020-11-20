Hurry! This Black Friday deal knocks the Fire TV Stick 4K to its lowest price

Celebrate the holidays in full, glorious HD with this Amazon Black Friday sale. Act fast, though! This streaming sale won't last long, so be sure to act on one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 on Amazon, knocking $20 off its regular price. That's the lowest price ever, making this already-affordable 4K streaming device even more wallet-friendly.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $29.99. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Also on sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer. View Deal

If you want the best performance at the best price, it's hard to ignore the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. In our review, we were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation, and rich app selection.

In real-world tests, we found that the Fire TV Stick 4K streams 4K HDR content absolutely beautifully. We streamed 4K HDR content from Amazon Video and YouTube and the Fire TV Stick 4K consistently reached full Ultra HD resolutions within 30 seconds. In some instances, it displayed videos in 4K HDR right away and 1080p res in mere seconds.

