Killer AirPods Pro deal — just dropped to $189 and in stock

Cyber Week is still in full swing and if you're looking for AirPods deals, we've got good news. Not only are Apple's premium buds back in stock, but they're also on sale.

Currently, Woot has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189 . That’s $60 off and their second-lowest price ever. Although they were $20 cheaper on Black Friday, this AirPods Pro deal is in stock and ready to ship. Alternatively, Amazon has them on sale for $199.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Woot

Apple's best-selling in-ear wireless headphones have dropped in price, offering $80 in savings. This is the cheapest prices we've ever seen on these flagship headphones, which delivers Active Noise Cancellation for the most immersive sound experience. By comparison, Amazon has them on sale for $199.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones), and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

Apple's premium buds are a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they'll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.

Sure they were $20 cheaper on Black Friday, but that deal may or may not return. This Woot deal is in stock for the next two days.

