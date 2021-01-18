Hurry! Get this 75-inch 4K TV for $250 off in time for the Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl less than a few weeks away, chances are you're on the hunt for a solid TV deal for the big game. Fortunately, Best Buy has you covered.

Best Buy currently has the Hisense 75-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $749.99. That’s over 25% of its original price of $999 and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we’ve seen so far.

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $749 @Best Buy

This deal takes $250 off Hisense's 75-inch 4K Android TV. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual X audio, built-in Google Assistant, and easy access to Android streaming apps and games. View Deal

The Hisense 75” Class H6510G 4K TV is a perfect choice for those who seek an immersive movie-theater-like experience in the comfort of their own home. With its massive 75-inch display, this model allows you to indulge in your favorite movies and best Netflix shows in 4K Ultra HD quality. This Hisense set also supports Android TV, giving you access to all of the best streaming services , including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

If you’re after an enhanced audio experience, you’ll be glad to discover that with the DTS Virtual X system, the H6510G model creates outstanding audio experience that is also wirelessly pairable with your choice of soundbars.

Voice remote is another notable feature of the Hisense H6510G, allowing you to browse through the apps, control the volume and inputs — all with the sound of your voice. Simply pair your Google Assistant with the TV and you’re ready to go!