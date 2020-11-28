Cyber Monday TV deal knocks TCL 55-inch 4K TV to $199

Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy are starting with a bang. The retailer has resurrected our favorite TV deal from Thanksgiving.

Currently, Best Buy has the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Android TV on sale for $199.99. This set usually costs $399, so you're getting 50% off. Simply put: this is one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can score right now.

Cyber Monday TV

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need in a new TV: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for under $200? This is one of the top Cyber Monday sales around. View Deal

TCL has been a value favorite of ours for some time. The brand regularly shows up on our list of the best TVs. While we've given high ratings to all its tiers, the TCL 4 Series Roku TV fared especially well in our lab testing. (Though keep in mind the TV on sale is an Android TV and not Roku).

The TCL 4 Series has a 4K display, offering full 3840 x 2160 resolution, with direct backlighting and high dynamic range (HDR) support. Though the TCL 4 Series doesn’t offer the same HDR support when gaming, it does deliver great response times, an indispensable advantage in fast-paced games.

It also runs on Android TV, which we think is one of the smartest smart TV platforms. The set will give you access to all the top streaming channels and hours of entertainment after the big game ends. Plus you can pair Google Assistant speakers with the TV, providing voice interaction and integration with the rest of your smart home.

