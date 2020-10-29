Hurry! Black Friday AirPods deal slashes price to just $108

We've seen plenty of AirPods Black Friday deals this month, but this sale is hands-down the best.

Starting at 7pm ET on October 29, Walmart will have the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $108. That's $91 off and hands-down the best cheap AirPods sale we've ever seen. There is a catch: this sale is only available in select states. The list includes IN, OH, WV, VA, MD, and PA. In spite of its limited availability, it's still one of our favorite Black Friday deals of the month.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $108 @ Walmart

Act fast! Walmart has AirPods with the wireless charging case on sale for an amazingly low price of $108. That's $91 off and cheapest pair of AirPods we've ever seen. This deal is available online in select states only. By comparison, Amazon has them on sale for $159.View Deal

Prior to this limited deal, the lowest price we had seen for the AirPods with wireless case was $139. But this deal obliterates that price.

The AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor. The benefit of this model is that you can juice the case up easily on a wireless charging pad. The case offers 24 hours of additional charge, too.

In our Apple AirPods review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours of battery life from these second-generation AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale at Amazon for $199.

Check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals for the latest sales this holiday season.