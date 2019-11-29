Black Friday sales are live and Apple's AirPods are seeing some of the best deals we've ever seen for Black Friday. And all of the models are on sale.
For example, right now you can get the AirPods with charging case for just $129 on Amazon, and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is $154.99 at Amazon. These are the best AirPods Black Friday deals yet.
If want Apple's newer AirPods Pro with built-in noise cancelling, you can get the AirPods Pro on sale and in stock for $234.98 ($14 off). It's a modest discount, but the cheapest they've ever been. We gave these wireless earbuds a perfect 5-star rating in our AirPods Pro review.
Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted on all major AirPods Black Friday deals.
Top 5 AirPods Black Friday deals right now
- AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon
- AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $154 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon
- Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon
- Apple In-Ear Headphones: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
AirPods Black Friday Deals
AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon
Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $129. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Walmart had them for $129, but their inventory has been unpredictable. View Deal
AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $154 @ Amazon
The 2019 AirPods can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless charging case. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $154.99, which is the lowest price ever for this bundle and one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals yet. View Deal
Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69
The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. They're $10 off. View Deal
Apple In-Ear Headphones: was $79 now $49
Not a fan of the Apple AirPods? Amazon has the Apple In-Ear Headphones on sale for just $49.99. That's the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. They feature a built-in remote and mic.View Deal
AirPods Pro Black Friday Deals
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. There's also a great Transparency Mode. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. View Deal
The best Black Friday sales to browse
- Amazon: New Black Friday deals every hour
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Best Buy: Shop Black Friday now
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more