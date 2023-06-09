How to watch Tony Awards 2023 online

Broadway's best and brightest will shine when you watch the Tony Awards 2023 online. The theater industry is convening once again to honor the year's best musicals, plays and performers. The 76th Tony Awards will be hosted again by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

Tony Awards channel, start time The 76th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast and stream Sunday (June 11), starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Due to the Writers Guild of America strike, the ceremony will be completely unscripted, so DeBose and other presenters will make up stage banter on the spot.

The show will feature performances by this year's nominated musicals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Also scheduled is a special performance for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients Joel Grey and John Kander.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Tony Awards 2023 online tonight.

How to watch Tony Awards 2023 in the US

In the U.S., theater lovers can watch the Tony Awards 2023 live Sunday, June 11.

The pre-show, titled "Act One," will begin streaming live at 6:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Pluto TV.

The 76th Tony Awards start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

CBS is a broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

Paramount Plus has your local CBS station's live feed in its premium plan. All subscribers get access to a deep library includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and the iCarly revival.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services with CBS. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers.

How to watch Tony Awards 2023 in Canada

Canadians are in luck — Paramount Plus is available in Canada, so they can watch the Tony Awards 2023 with a subscription.

How to watch Tony Awards 2023 in the UK

Bad news for Brits. It doesn't look like any UK channels are broadcasting the Tony Awards 2023.

For travelers who are abroad, ExpressVPN can help you access the streaming services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Tony Awards 2023 in Australia

Our friends down under are (just like those to our north) — Paramount Plus is available in Australia, so they can watch the Tony Awards 2023 with a subscription.

2023 Tony Awards nominations

Here are the 2023 Tony nominees in the top three categories:

Best New Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best New Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical

Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog