7 best new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Aug. 18-20)

August might be winding down, but streaming never does. As usual, we've got a wave of new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other top streaming services.

At the top of the weekend watch list is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale, which wraps up another chapter of the teen romantic drama adapted from Jenny Han's book trilogy.

In terms of new TV premieres, Craig Robinson is back for Killing It season 2, The Upshaws season 4 promises more family comedy and Solar Opposites season 4 kicks into alien gear. On the movie side, Miguel Wants to Fight is a sweet coming-of-age story (with punching) and Puppy Love is a fluffy rom-com (with doggos).

Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Notable New Episodes

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale (Prime Video)

Things are about to get messy on the finale of this simmering teen romance. The episode is titled “Love Triangle,” after all. Last week, Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) finally kissed again after weeks of heated glances, late night talks and flirtation. But there’s one glaring complication: Jer’s brother and Belly’s ex, Conrad (Christopher Briney).

He caught them kissing and looked pretty devastated, even though he was the one who blew up his short-lived relationship with Belly. Now, all three of them will have to reckon with this altered triangle. Belly clearly still has feelings for Conrad, but maybe it’s time to explore a future with Jeremiah.

Streaming now on Prime Video

TV Premieres

Killing It season 2 (Peacock)

Achieving the Great American Dream comes at a price. For Craig (Craig Robinson), it was his moral standards. But hey, what are morals when there’s money to be had? After he and Jillian (Claudia O'Doherty) won the Florida Python Challenge, they’ve got enough cash to buy a saw palmetto farm. Their plan is to sell the berries to the pharmaceutical industry and become millionaires.

Well, no get-rich-quick scheme works as well as it sounds. Craig and Jillian encounter new obstacles as they learn to run their business. And as much as they’d like to do so ethically, they also can’t afford to let their consciences hold them back.

Streaming now on Peacock

Depp v. Heard (Netflix)

When it comes to ugly divorces, the split between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is in the Hall of Infamy. She publicly accused him of domestic abuse via several channels, including an op-ed in the Washington Post. Depp sued her for defamation, claiming her allegations hurt his career. Heard countersued. The resulting trial became a media circus like no other.

This three-part docu-series from director Emma Cooper tracks the trial through news coverage, YouTube and podcast commentary and a lot of TikTok memes. It explores how social media may have swayed the jury in making its final decision.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Upshaws season 4 (Netflix)

The under-the-radar Black family comedy is back with its charming, relaxed, yet also sharp sense of humor. The show is adding two big guest stars in season 4: Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish) and Marsha Warfield (Night Court). Lewis is Dr. Pearl Edmunds, a no-nonsense therapist helping Regina (Kim Fields) strike a balance between her mental health and countless obligations. Warfield’s role is unknown at this time.

As for the rest of the crew, Bennie (Mike Epps) and sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes) are butting heads as usual as they hold down the fort. The arrival of Bennie’s teen son (Diamond Lyons) has made their chaotic household even messier, emotionally speaking, so expect plenty of sharp observations from Lucretia.

Streaming now on Netflix

Solar Opposites season 4 (Hulu)

New Korvo, who dis? After co-creator Justin Roiland was summarily dropped from the animated comedy, replacing his voice work was a tricky proposition. Solar Opposites swerves by casting not a sound-a-like as Korvo, but someone completely different: Dan Stevens (of Downton Abbey and Legion fame).

The change is explained concisely, and season 4 moves on quickly to the usual hijinks of the four aliens living in suburbia. They’ve committed to living more like humans: Korvo and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) are toiling away in office jobs, Jesse (Mary Mack) joins the mean girls in school, and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) slacks off in the teachers’ lounge. And as for the Wall subplot, it gets even more attention in season 4.

Streaming now on Hulu

Movie Premieres

Miguel Wants to Fight (Hulu)

The first rule of this fight club is that, well, you can fight. Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has grown up in a neighborhood where fighting, or boxing, “is what everyone does.” Except him. dad (Raúl Castillo) runs a boxing studio and his friends have gotten into a few scuffles, but Miguel has never so much as thrown a punch. He’s fine with that; he’d rather make TikToks of fight scenes.

But when he learns his family is about to move away, Miguel decides to cope by losing his fight virginity. He turns to his three best pals — David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis), and the quick-tonged Srini (Suraj Partha) to help him enter the fray.

Streaming now on Hulu

Puppy Love (Freevee)

How do you make a meet-cute even cuter? Add puppies! This rom-com pairs Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Grant Gustin (The Flash) as mismatched dog owners who go on a disastrous first date. Nicole is a bit of a hot mess, while Max can barely keep a lid on his social anxiety.

But their doggos have chemistry, proven when they, uh, hook up. Nicole and Max are forced back together when they learn puppies are on the way. Being responsible co-parents means spending time together and the human couple just fall in love, too.

Streaming now on Freevee