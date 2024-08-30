How to watch 'Dating Naked UK' online and from anywhere, episodes 3 and 4 out now

It's worked in the U.S. and Germany, so now we have "Dating Naked UK". It does what it says on the tin and is essentially "Love Island" in the nude. But where the U.S. version blurred the naughty bits, there is no coyness as far as the U.K. is concerned. It's all out, all the time.

Here's how to watch "Dating Naked UK" online. Currently traveling abroad? You can stream new episodes from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘Dating Naked UK’ online for free: date and streaming options The first two episodes of “Dating Naked UK" premiered on Friday, August 23 and are available now. Another two drop every Friday.

There are 10 single, fame-hungry, self-obsessed gym bunnies in a villa in South Africa and the (very realistic) expectation is that they will get it on. They know it will be "full nudity without any blurring or pixelation" and there's a big cash prize.

Rylan Clark ("X Factor" U.K., "Hot Mess Summer") is the host with the most (clothes). "Dating Naked UK" episode 3 (Dare or Bare) and episode 4 (Cocktails and Cock Tales) land this Friday, August 30.

In the aftermath of last week's dumping, we'll get to see the singles stripping right back to basics once more in a game of Dare of Bare that goes... slightly awry. Then, in episode four, sparks fly as one couple take their connection to a whole new level.

Tawdry nonsense? Or the best dating TV show yet? Read on below as we explain everything about how to watch “Dating Naked UK" and free with a Paramount Plus subscription.

How to watch 'Dating Naked UK' online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "Dating Naked UK" if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

Where to watch 'Dating Naked UK' online in the U.S.

"Dating Naked UK" is available in the U.S. on Paramount Plus.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial , which means you could watch brand-new episodes of "Dating Naked UK" free online. See below.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923", "Lawmen: Bass Reeves", and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Membership is $7.99 a month and new users receive a free 7-day trial.

How to watch 'Dating Naked UK' in Canada

"Dating Naked UK" is available in Canada on Paramount Plus.

How to watch 'Dating Naked UK' online in the U.K.

U.K. viewers won’t miss a single unpixelated private part on Paramount Plus. The first two episodes are already available to stream with two more dropping every Friday. So to speak.

A Paramount Plus subscription is just £6.99 a month. But, even better, new subscribers are entitled to a 7-day free trial first before paying anything.

Watch 'Dating Naked UK' online in Australia

"Dating Naked UK" season 1 is also available in Australia on Paramount Plus.

‘Dating Naked UK' cast

Billy Field - Self-confessed ladies’ man, Billy Field is a 24-year-old Builder from Essex. He is excited about the prospect of finding love again and feels confident about being naked on the show. Though he may not look it, Billy is a massive sci-fi and fantasy geek, and would describe himself as bubbly, cheeky and ‘well outgoing.’

Chrislove Brandt - Las Vegas hairdresser and dancer Chrislove Brandt loves her body and is proud to show it off. She describes herself as bubbly, kind and hyper and is hoping to find a man with the same qualities. Finding it hard to find someone, Chrislove is ready to commit to the chance of meeting Mr Right.

Dan Ash - 32-year-old Personal Trainer from Woking, Dan Ash describes himself as a real softie at heart. Currently living with his landlady, Dan’s on the lookout for a partner to share life’s journey. Meaningless flings are a thing of the past, and Dan is eager to find “The One”.

Dominik Herbert - 27-year-old, Dominik Herbert is a small-town Canadian girl. She loves a good party, and describes herself as bubbly, outgoing and spontaneous. With a new-found body confidence Dominik wants to show the world that you should be comfortable in your own skin and hopefully find the man of her dreams in the process.

Emily Read - Emily Read is a 26-year-old from Stockport who prides herself on being career-focused and ambitious. Traditionally drawn to bad boys, Emily is seeking an outgoing and confident man who is intelligent, as she is tired of dating individuals lacking common sense.

Lauren Beschi - Described by friends as “stubborn and funny”, Lauren Beschi is a 26-year-old Nail Tech from Rickmansworth. Excited for the ‘try before you buy’ method to dating, Lauren confesses that she does get the ick very easily with more or less anything in the right circumstances turning her off.

Mike Durrant - Self-proclaimed “charismatic, daring chatterbox” Mike Durrant is a 29-year-old Event Planner from Newcastle, Australia. Keen to meet his match on the show, Mike is well-known for being a party playboy and a serial dater, having even dated our very own Chloe Ferry. An ex-Dream Boy, Mike is good with his hands and good with his hips. He is excited for the show as he believes traditional dating doesn’t work.

Rico Hammett - Welsh charmer Rico Hammett is a 30-year-old from Swansea who works as a Welder both on land and underwater. Traveling for the past 6 years, Rico loves meeting new people and can get along with anyone. Excited to be his most authentic self, Rico is hoping to find someone who matches his energetic, fun and carefree personality.

Romeo - Romeo is a 32-year-old Model from Croydon. Describing himself as an interesting character, Romeo is searching for a love of the ages just like his parents had. With hobbies such as ice skating and singing (he even met Rylan on X Factor back in 2012!), Romeo is ready to bring things back to the biblical settings and if it worked for Adam and Eve, maybe it will work for him.

Tiegan Rudge - Newly single Tiegan Rudge is a 26-year-old Beautician from Birmingham who struggles to keep a long-term relationship. She loves dating but gets bored when it becomes too serious. Ready to explore the adventure that is Dating Naked UK, Tiegan needs a man who can keep up with her, both in terms of lifestyle but also her gym routine.

