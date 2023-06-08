My 7 favorite new to Peacock movies to watch this month

Streaming all summer long is easier than ever. You’ve got a lot of options when it comes to streaming services, but maybe you haven’t given one enough of a chance: Peacock (which we rank as one of the best streaming services).

New movies arrive on Peacock every month, expanding its already impressive library. Peacock’s movie selection is stocked by its sibling brands like Universal Pictures, as well as licensed content. In fact, there are usually so many new titles, you may find yourself scrolling for hours (we’ve been there).

That's why I’m here to help by highlighting my favorite new to Peacock movies in June 2023. I've seen and can vouch for all of them. They may fall a bit short of an A-grade on RT, but all will make for a great movie night.

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The super spy genre got a much-needed jolt with 2002’s The Bourne Identity. The movie upended the usual tropes by making the protagonist, Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), forget he’s a super spy. Pulled out of the sea by fishermen, he doesn’t remember who he is or how he got there. Yet, a tense encounter on land reveals he can fight.

As he struggles with the fact that he has deadly skills, Jason looks into his past with the help of accidental companion Marie (Franka Potente). Their blossoming relationship reveals his tender side and makes him come across as more human than, say, James Bond.

Genre: Action thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Who could’ve guessed over 20 years ago that a movie based on a Vibe magazine articles and starring not-notables Paul Walker and Vin Diesel would turn into one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster franchises? Not I. Yet, here we are, nine movies and one spinoff later (with more to come).

The OG F&F introduces the characters that would go on to become a tight-knit family that performs ever-crazier stunts. LAPD officer Brian O'Conner (the late Walker) goes undercover in the street racing scene to investigate a heist, believing a crew headed by Dominic Toretto (Diesel) to be responsible. Brian must prove his racing bonafides to gain Dom’s trust, while falling for his sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster).

Genre: Action thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

Field of Dreams (1989)

If you put Field of Dreams on streaming, they will come. The ultimate Dad Movie, Field of Dreams will make you teary-eyed about the idea of playing catch with your father. Kevin Costner stars as Ray, an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice one night saying “If you build it, he will come.”

With the support of wife Annie (Amy Madigan), Ray decides to plow some of his corn and build a baseball diamond on his land. The ghosts of Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and other great players begin to appear. Soon, Ray receives other messages that send him a journey of healing and acceptance.

Genre: Sports fantasy drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg is a movie legend for making some of the biggest and best blockbusters of all time. He basically invented them, with Jaws. But not one to rest on his laurels, Spielberg went even bigger with Jurassic Park, which mixes a science nerd’s fever dream with huge action set-pieces and groundbreaking (at the time) special effects.

We all feel the same awe as Sam Neill and Laura Dern’s scientists upon seeing real, live dinosaurs re-created from DNA found in a preserved mosquito. The scene of velociraptors stalking humans in a kitchen is one of the most iconic moments in film history.

Genre: Action/adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Lost in Translation (2003)

Sofia Coppola’s second feature film can be credited for a resurgence in Bill Murray’s career (the Murrayssance?) and the breakout of Scarlett Johansson from teen to adult roles. Lost in Translation was one of the most iconic movies of the early aughts and earned four Oscar nominations, with a win for Coppola in Original Screenplay.

Art imitates life, as Murray plays an aging movie star whose stock is falling. While in Tokyo to shoot commercials for Suntory whiskey, Bob meets an American newlywed named Charlotte who’s already disenchanted about her marriage. After they bump into each other at the hotel several times, they strike up a friendship that turns deep and meaningful.

Genre: Romantic comedy/drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Out of Sight (1998)

Sigh, they just don’t make ‘em like this anymore — sexy, slick, smart and for grown-ups. Out of Sight has all the right ingredients to turn into a deliciously entertaining movie. You’ve got two of the most charismatic stars in the biz in George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez; a supporting ensemble with the likes of Don Cheadle, Ving Rhames, Steve Zahn and Catherine Keener; deft direction by Steven Soderbergh, a script by Scott Frank and source material from Elmore Leonard.

When career bank robber Jack Foley (Clooney) escapes from prison, he is forced to take along federal marshal Karen Sisco (Lopez). Despite her intentions to take him down, she finds herself feeling irresistibly attracted to the criminal.

Genre: Crime comedy/drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Superbad (2007)

By the mid-aughts, the high school party comedy genre had gone out of style (nobody needed three American Pie movies in four years). It got a much-needed boost with Superbad, which bears the stamps of co-writer Seth Rogen and producer Judd Apatow.

The plot isn’t much different than any other coming-of-age comedy set in a teen’s senior year: Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) want to go to a party, score some booze and babes, and lose their virginity. Naturally, their hopes are harder to achieve than expected, especially when two cops (Rogen, Bill Hader) get involved.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

