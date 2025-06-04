How to watch Thunder vs Pacers: live stream NBA Finals 2025 online, preview, schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers live streams will see a brand new name etched on to the Larry O'Brien Trophy, with this year's NBA Finals set to crown new kings of the court.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the NBA Finals 2025 live streams without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 NBA Finals live stream: TV channels and dates Thunder vs Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals starts on Thursday, June 5. Schedule below.

• U.S. — Sling TV (ESPN3/ABC)

• Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial

• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

If you'd asked NBA fans at the start of the 2024-25 season who would eventually play out the Finals, only the savviest may have predicted a Thunder vs Pacers clash for the championship. That said, this is the second consecutive year that Mark Daigneault's Oklahoma City have taken the number 1 seed through to the Western side of the playoffs, and they'll start as favorites to deliver the franchise's first title since it changed name from the Seattle SuperSonics.

History is also at stake for this Pacers team. Not even the great Reggie Miller was able to seal a championship for Indiana, losing their only Finals appearance to the L.A. Lakers in 2000. They'll be looking towards the 6'8" frame of Eastern conference finals MVP Pascal Siakam to lead them to the promised land over the course of this seven-game series.

The Finals start this Thursday, June 5 and will continue until we have an overall winner from the seven game format. Here's everything you need to know to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers live streams in the 2025 NBA Finals online and without cable.

How to watch Thunder vs Pacers live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., this year's NBA Finals will be shown live on both ABC and ESPN3.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package or an antenna, you can get all of those TV channels through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you ABC and ESPN for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

You can get ABC and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscriber? Get 50% off your first month.

How to watch Thunder vs Pacers online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual NBA Finals live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Thunder vs Pacers live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports holds the rights to NBA basketball in the U.K. — including the 2025 NBA Finals between Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers.

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT Sports you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you access to the French Open, MotoGP and the Gallagher Premiership Rugby.

If it's only basketball you're interested in, however, every game of the Finals will also be shown on NBA League Pass, which currently costs from just £18.99 for the rest of the season.

Note that games are scheduled to start at 1 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. in the early hours of the morning. Full schedule below.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already have a subscription, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Thunder vs Pacers live streams in Canada

Coverage of the 2025 NBA Finals is split between TSN and Sportsnet in Canada. TSN will show games 1, 4 and 6, while Sportsnet has the rights to games 2, 3, 5 and 7.

If you don't have those networks on your cable plan, you could subscribe to their streaming services instead. TSN+ costs $8/month or $80/year and Sportsnet Plus starts at $24.99/month or £199.99/year.

Outside the Great White North and struggling to access your subscriptions? You could use a VPN to help you access an NBA Finals stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Thunder vs Pacers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find NBA Finals coverage on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive postseason coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing Thunder vs Pacers live streams with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Another option is NBA League Pass, which costs $24.99 for the rest of the season.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

NBA Finals schedule 2025

Game 1: Pacers at Thunder — Thu. June 5, 8:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Game 2: Pacers at Thunder — Sun. June 8, 8 p.m ET / 5 p.m. PT

Game 3: Thunder at Pacers — Wed. June 11, 8:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers — Fri. June 13, 8:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

*Game 5: Pacers at Thunder — Mon. June 16, 8:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

*Game 6: Thubder at Pacers — Thu. June 19, 8:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

*Game 7: Pacers at Thunder — Sun. June 22, 8 p.m ET / 5 p.m. PT

*If required

Recent NBA Winners

2024 - Boston Celtics

2023 - Denver Nuggets

2022 - Golden State Warriors

2021 - Milwaukee Bucks

2020 - Los Angeles Lakers

