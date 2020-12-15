How to watch The Voice 2020 finale: Who is the season 19 winner?

The Voice 2020 start time, channel The Voice season 19 finale airs Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Sit down in your big red chair because it's almost time to watch The Voice 2020 finale. Season 19 is crowning a winner tonight, with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani on hand to cheer their team members to what they hope is victory.

The Voice 2020 finale features five finalists: Carter Rubin, 15 (Team Gwen); Desz, 30 (Team Kelly); Flanigan, 30 (Team Blake); John Holiday, 35 (Team Legend); and Jim Ranger, 38 (Team Blake). They gave some of their best performances all season on Monday night's show. But only one will be named the season 19 winner.

This edition of The Voice has been different from seasons past due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There's no studio audience, the coaches sit farther apart and host Carson Daly also keeps his distance from them and from the contestants.

But some things haven't changed. The coaches still bickered over the singers they wanted on their teams, jokingly trash-talked each other and encouraged their teams to sing their hearts out.

Now, the finale is here. So, who will win? According to TV Line, the frontrunner is the angelic-sounding teen Carter Rubin. He'd give Gwen her first win as a coach.

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Voice 2020 finale online.

How to watch The Voice 2020 finale in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch The Voice season 19 finale episode tonight (Wednesday, December 16) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch The Voice 2020 finale in the UK

Bad news, Brits. While you can watch the The Voice UK on the telly starting in January, the American version isn't airing on any UK channels.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Voice 2020 finale in Canada

Canadians can tune into The Voice season 19 at the same time as Americans, so the finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CTV.

The Voice 2020 coaches

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend all returned from last spring's cycle for the fall 2020 season. Gwen Stefani joined the coaches panel, replacing Nick Jonas.

This is Blake's 19th season, Kelly's sixth, John's fourth and Gwen's fifth (she last appeared in season 17).

As for their records as coaches, Blake's singers have won a record seven times, Kelly can claim three victories, John triumphed once, while Gwen has yet to coach an artist to the win. Carter Rubin could be her first winner!